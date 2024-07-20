Women's World Matchplay: Beau Greaves attempts to retain title in Blackpool

The 2024 Betfred Women's World Matchplay will take place on Sunday, as Beau Greaves aims to retain the title on a bumper afternoon of action at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

The third staging of the £25,000 event will be held in the Empress Ballroom, live on Sky Sports.

The eight-player field consists of players from the rolling 12-month PDC Women's Series Order of Merit, with four former Lakeside women's champions competing in the knockout event.

Top seed Greaves defeated Mikuru Suzuki to triumph on her Women's World Matchplay debut 12 months ago, and the Doncaster darter will begin her defence of the title against Ireland's Katie Sheldon.

Greaves is the most successful player in the history of the PDC Women's Series, winning an astonishing 23 titles throughout the last two years, which includes a hat-trick of successes in 2024.

The 20-year-old also became the first woman to win a Development Tour title last month, producing a string of superb performances to underline her status as one of the sport's most exciting talents.

"I really enjoyed last year, and I'm looking forward to being back on that stage," said Greaves, who is eyeing another slice of history at the Winter Gardens.

"Winning the title on my debut was a really special moment, especially with all my family there as well, and I think it takes the pressure off me this year.

Image: Greaves has produced some sensational form in her career so far

"I think I should have probably won more Women's Series titles this year, but winning a title on the Development Tour was a big moment.

"I was so proud of myself because they're not easy titles to win, so to get one so early on in my career was a massive achievement, and one to remember.

"It should be an interesting day. It's a great line-up, and hopefully we all show what we can do."

Fallon Sherrock won the tournament's inaugural staging in 2022, and the Milton Keynes trailblazer will kick off her campaign against three-time Lakeside women's champion Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Sherrock returns to the Winter Gardens as the No 2 seed, having lifted four consecutive titles in the latter stages of 2023, before winning two of the year's first four events to maintain her eye-catching form.

"I feel like you've always got to go into every competition with confidence," said Sherrock, who is expecting a tough test against debutant Dobromyslova, who is making her first appearance on a TV stage for over five years.

Image: Greaves and Fallon Sherrock are in action at the Women's World Matchplay

"I think my form is really good. I've had a couple of issues over the last few months but they're behind me now.

"I believe the rest of the year is going to go really well, so why not start by winning the title this weekend?

"I know Anastasia hasn't played much on the big stage recently, but she has so much experience, so you can never underestimate her.

"Ana has still got the game. I'm expecting her to be at her best and I'm hoping I can respond, but it should be a really exciting game."

Third seed Lisa Ashton - one of two ever-presents at the Women's World Matchplay alongside Sherrock - will also headline this year's extravaganza, as she meets Rhian O'Sullivan for a place in the last four.

Ashton arrives at the Empress Ballroom as the form player in the women's game, after claiming back-to-back Women's Series titles in Events 11 and 12 last month.

"I always get great support in Blackpool, and it means a lot to have the crowd on your side," said the Bolton-born veteran.

Image: England's Lisa Ashton faces Rhian O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals

"The Winter Gardens is such a historic and iconic stage to play on; the atmosphere is fantastic and hopefully I will play like I know I can.

"I've put too much pressure on myself here in the last few years, so this year I'm just going to enjoy it and take one game at a time.

"These youngsters are absolutely relentless, but I will keep trying my best and hopefully I can add this tournament to my CV as soon as possible!"

The semi-finals and final will take place later in the afternoon, and the winner will qualify for the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts and the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

2024 Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 21

(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Katie Sheldon

(4) Mikuru Suzuki vs (5) Noa-Lynn van Leuven

(2) Fallon Sherrock vs (7) Anastasia Dobromyslova

(3) Lisa Ashton vs (6) Rhian O'Sullivan

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs

Final - Best of 11 legs

