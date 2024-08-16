Luke Littler sees off Jonny Tata to reach New Zealand Masters quarters as Luke Humphries, Rob Cross win too

Teenage sensation Luke Littler cruised into the quarter-finals of the New Zealand Masters on Friday.

The 17-year-old hit three 180s on his way to beating home hope Jonny Tata 6-3 and set up a last-eight showdown with Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh.

"I felt really good coming into the game, and I'm glad I could take that on to the stage", admitted the 17-year-old sensation.

"It just didn't happen in the final last weekend, so I had to pick myself up and go again, and I'm happy with that performance.

"I would love to win over here and get another title under my belt. It would mean a lot to win this, and I cannot wait to play again."

World number one Luke Humphries was also a 6-3 winner against young Kiwi Kayden Milne.

Humphries will next face Michael Smith, who won the last four legs to clinch a 6-3 victory over Jeremy Fagg.

"Kayden is a fantastic player, so I knew I had to be on my game," said Humphries.

Image: World No 1 Luke Humphries will face Michael Smith in the quarters

"I still wasn't at my best. I think I'm still acclimatising to the time zones, but I've really enjoyed my time here.

"We're privileged to have these fantastic opportunities to travel the world and entertain the fans, and hopefully I can play my best tomorrow and lift the title."

Rob Cross won a last-leg decider to edge past Haupai Puha and will meet Damon Heta, who trounced fellow Australian Simon Whitlock 6-1.

"Haupai played brilliantly on his own throw. He was clinical," Cross said.

Image: Defending champion Rob Cross saw off Haupai Puha to remain in the tournament

"I was thinking I needed to sneak a 12-darter in that last leg if I wanted to get through, but I got a little bit fortunate in the end.

"It is fantastic to be part of the World Series, and I've got to pour everything into tomorrow now, where hopefully I will play a bit better."

Gerwyn Price beat Ben Robb 6-3 to book a meeting with Peter Wright, who was right on cue in a 6-0 win over Daniel Snookes.

Saturday August 17 - Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Rob Cross vs Damon Heta

Best of 11 legs

