Players Championship 25: Chris Dobey takes third title of the year ahead of World Grand Prix

Chris Dobey continued his rich vein of form ahead of the World Grand Prix as he won Players Championship 25 in Wigan.

The 34-year-old Englishman proved unstoppable as he secured a third Players Championship title of the year.

Dobey knocked out Luke Littler 6-5 in the quarter-finals, then brushed aside semi-final opponent Daryl Gurney 7-1 to set up a meeting in the final with Stephen Bunting, who defeated last-eight opponent Connor Scutt 6-4 before seeing off Andrew Gilding 7-4.

Bunting was beaten by Wessel Nijman in the Players Championship 24 final on Tuesday, and he again had to be content with the runners-up spot as Dobey triumphed 8-3.

"Confidence is key," Dobey, who faces Joe Cullen in the first round of the World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports, said.

"I have won a couple of Players Championships already before today, and I know where I am in the Players Championship standings.

"Once I saw I was in that No 1 spot, I set myself the target of being there at the end, and it has given me the motivation to get on the practice board and start performing like this on a regular basis."

The day before, Nijman won his first senior PDC title by beating Bunting 8-5 in the final of Players Championship 24.

The Dutchman averaged 99.63 in an 8-5 win, with his opponent hitting three figures at 101.11.

Nijman beat Gary Anderson 7-5 in his semi-final, the Scot having hit a nine-dart finish against Jamie Hughes and averaged over 100 across his six matches. Bunting ended the run of Littler in the semis.

BoyleSports World Grand Prix order of play

Monday October 7 (1800 BST)

8x First Round matches

Josh Rock vs Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan vs Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton vs Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall vs Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler

Gian van Veen vs Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (1800 BST)

8x First Round matches

Dave Chisnall vs Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker vs Damon Heta

Peter Wright vs James Wade

Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert

Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey vs Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round matches - order of games TBC

Humphries/Bunting vs Van Barneveld/Pietreczko

Clayton/Edhouse vs Van Veen/R Smith

Cross/Littler vs Dolan/Schindler

Aspinall/Searle vs Rock/Joyce

Thursday October 10 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round matches - order of games TBC

M Smith/Anderson vs De Decker/Heta

Price/Noppert vs Wright/Wade

Van Gerwen/Gurney vs Dobey/Cullen

Chisnall/Menzies vs Woodhouse/Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 12 (2030 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)

Final

