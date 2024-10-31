Josh Rock defeats Jonny Clayton at Players Championship 30; Dave Chisnall makes nine-darter and Steve Beaton beaten

Josh Rock clinched his third ranking title of 2024 with a thrilling deciding-leg victory over Jonny Clayton at Players Championship 30 in Leicester, the final event of the PDC ProTour season.

Rock capitalised on Clayton's early doubling woes to establish a 3-0 cushion, only for the two-time World Cup winner to open his account with a stunning 132 combination on the bull.

The Northern Irishman appeared undeterred as he extended his lead to 6-2, but Clayton hit back with an inspired four-leg burst, producing legs of 11, 13, 14 and 14 darts to level at six apiece.

Image: Josh Rock celebrated a third ranking of the year at Players Championship 30

Clayton then replied to a 14-dart hold from Rock with a majestic 140 finish to force a decider, but he was not afforded a match-winning opportunity, as Rock sealed the title with a nerveless 118 checkout on tops to scoop the £15,000 top prize.

"That was a very, very tough game," said Rock, who defied a 106.38 average from Clayton to triumph with a 102 average of his own. "That is why Jonny is one of the best players in the world. He just doesn't go away!

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He knows what to do, how to do it and when to do it. He came back brilliantly there, but thankfully I hit that 118 checkout!"

Rock had already claimed a maiden European Tour success in May's Dutch Darts Championship and won Players Championship 17 in August, with his latest success coming in his fourth Players Championship final of 2024.

Players Championship 30: Key results Quarter Finals: W O'Connor (Irl) bt D Heta (Aus) 6-4, J Rock (NIrl) bt W Nijman (Ned) 6-5, J Clayton (Wal) bt A Monk (Eng) 6-5, R Searle (Eng) bt M Razma (Lat) 6-5 Semi Finals: J Rock (NIrl) bt W O'Connor (Irl) 7-3, J Clayton (Wal) bt R Searle (Eng) 7-4 Final: J Rock (NIrl) bt J Clayton (Wal) 8-7

"My TV performances in the last two years have been disappointing, but that will change," he added. "I don't know why it hasn't been happening on the big stage, because I'm not doing anything different.

"I'm not feeling nervous up there, but things will change, and the one I am most focused for is the World Championship."

Rock produced his performance of the day in a third-round demolition of Jim Williams, averaging 107.67, although he survived two match darts against Wessel Nijman in the quarter-finals before sweeping aside William O'Connor 7-3 in the last four.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What else happened in Players Championship 30?

O'Connor joined Ryan Searle in the last four, having kicked off his campaign with a thrilling win over top seed Dave Chisnall - who landed a nine-darter earlier in the contest.

Andrew Gilding delivered the performance of the day, averaging 115.12 to win through a remarkable encounter against Connor Scutt, who claimed two just legs despite averaging 110.82.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Monk, meanwhile, defeated Players Championship Order of Merit winner Chris Dobey and Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld to reach the last eight, but he still missed out on qualification for the Players Championship Finals.

Steve Beaton was also denied a spot in the Minehead event, as the curtain came down on his ProTour career at the Mattioli Arena with a 6-4 defeat to Niels Zonneveld in his final Players Championship event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Beaton played his last PDC ProTour match against Niels Zonneveld in Players Championship 30 [Credit: PDC]

The 60-year-old received a standing ovation from his fellow professionals ahead of Thursday's play. Beaton will be in action in Friday's Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier, while he can also secure a place in the 2024/25 World Darts Championship via next month's Tour Card Holder Qualifier.

Former World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall held on to claim the 64th and final place, despite suffering a first-round exit against Kevin Doets, while Ricardo Pietreczko, Simon Whitlock and Jose De Sousa will be among the high-profile absentees at the Players Championship Finals.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 9-17, as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title with Luke Littler and Beau Greaves also in action.

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.