Will Luke Littler overtake Phil Taylor's World Championship haul? 'The Power' admits the teenager has 'got the ability'

Phil Taylor, who won a record-breaking, history-making 16 World Darts Championship titles, admits Luke Littler has "got the ability" to overtake him as the greatest of all time.

The 17-year-old again showcased his prestigious talent by coasting to the 10th title of his debut year on the PDC Tour by winning the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday.

After an epic 16-15 semi-final win over Gary Anderson on Sunday afternoon, 'The Nuke' returned to the stage in the evening to destroy Martin Lukeman 16-3 in the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler explains how he is dealing with fame, what he does to cope with the hectic schedule and gives his thoughts on Manchester United

Littler is now favourite for the forthcoming World Championship, one year on from his breakthrough tournament at Alexandra Palace.

His victory in Wolverhampton came 12 years earlier than Taylor's first major victory honour at the age of 29.

When asked if his record number of world titles will ever be beaten, Taylor told talkSport: "I hope not. I'll tell you what though, if there's anybody that could do it, it's this young lad now.

"He's got the age on his side, and he's got the ability, so you never know, you never know."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best moments from Littler and Gary Anderson's epic clash in the Grand Slam of Darts semi-final

Taylor also had some advice for Littler, adding: "Well, that's the thing, I've seen players come and go over the years.

"It's a matter of being dedicated and money isn't his motivation, believe it or not, he isn't really that bothered.

"He is a typical teenager and he isn't motivated by prize money.

"It's great, don't get me wrong, and he's secure, he's more interested in looking after his mother and father in tournaments.

"It's lovely to see, because I've seen so many players where they start earning money and that ruins their career then. But this lad, he just sits there, he's quiet as a mouse, he's lovely company to be with, to be honest."

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries will aim to defend the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Live darts returns to Sky Sports at the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15 as Luke Humphries aims to defend his title with Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Fallon Sherrock all taking part at the event which culminates on Friday January 3.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.