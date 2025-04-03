International Darts Open 2025: Draw made with Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in action
Luke Littler not involved but Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen among stacked 48-player field at International Darts Open in Germany; watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts from Berlin live from 6pm on Thursday evening on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event
Thursday 3 April 2025 14:01, UK
Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are among the 48-strong field in action at the 2025 International Darts Open in Germany.
The third European Tour event of the year runs from April 4-6 in Riesa, where Martin Schindler is bidding to defend his title.
German No 1 Schindler, who memorably defeated Gerwyn Price in the 2024 final to secure his maiden European Tour title, begins his defence against Thomas Lovely in Friday's first round.
Humphries and Van Gerwen are among the 16 seeded qualifiers to enter the tournament in round two on Saturday.
Player seedings - based on PDC Order of Merit
1. Luke Humphries
2. Michael van Gerwen
3. Rob Cross
4. Stephen Bunting
5. Jonny Clayton
6. Dave Chisnall
7. Gerwyn Price
8. Damon Heta
9. Chris Dobey
10. Nathan Aspinall
11. Peter Wright
12. Danny Noppert
13. James Wade
14. Dimitri Van den Bergh
15. Josh Rock
16. Ross Smith
Emerging star Niko Springer battles Dirk van Duijvenbode for the right to face world No 1 Humphries, while Dutch superstar Van Gerwen faces the winner of former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding's first-round tie against Ireland's William O'Connor.
2023 world champion Michael Smith faces French No 1 Thibault Tricole, World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker has been drawn against Daniel Klose, while Raymond van Barneveld and Gian van Veen begin their campaigns against Patrick Klingelhoefer and Paul Goyer respectively in the first round.
Following the conclusion of Saturday's second round, the last-16 will take place in Sunday's afternoon session before the tournament concludes with the staging of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session at the WT Energiesysteme Arena.
International Darts Open - Schedule of Play
April 4
First Round
Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)
Wessel Nijman v Radek Szaganski
Callan Rydz v Mario Vandenbogaerde
Ritchie Edhouse v Petr Krivka
Cameron Menzies v Kevin Knopf
Andrew Gilding v William O'Connor
Luke Woodhouse v Matt Campbell
Gian van Veen v Paul Goyer
Ryan Searle v Darius Labanauskas
Evening Session (6pm UK time)
Jermaine Wattimena v Karel Sedlacek
Ricardo Pietreczko v Krzysztof Ratajski
Raymond van Barneveld v Patrick Klingelhoefer
Michael Smith v Thibault Tricole
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Niko Springer
Martin Schindler v Thomas Lovely
Mike De Decker v Daniel Klose
Joe Cullen v Rob Owen
April 5
Second Round
Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)
James Wade v Menzies/Knopf
Danny Noppert v Wattimena/Sedlacek
Ross Smith v Pietreczko/Ratajski
Damon Heta v Rydz/Vandenbogaerde
Chris Dobey v Nijman/Szaganski
Stephen Bunting v Searle/Labanauskas
Dave Chisnall v Woodhouse/Campbell
Dimitri Van den Bergh v M Smith/Tricole
Evening Session (6pm UK time)
Jonny Clayton v Van Barneveld/Klingelhoefer
Rob Cross v Schindler/Lovely
Gerwyn Price v De Decker/Klose
Luke Humphries v Van Duijvenbode/Springer
Michael van Gerwen v Gilding/O'Connor
Peter Wright v Edhouse/Krivka
Nathan Aspinall v Cullen/Owen
Josh Rock v Van Veen/Goyer
April 6
Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)
Third Round
Evening Session (6pm UK time)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final