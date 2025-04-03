International Darts Open 2025: Draw made with Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen in action

Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are among the 48-strong field in action at the 2025 International Darts Open in Germany.

The third European Tour event of the year runs from April 4-6 in Riesa, where Martin Schindler is bidding to defend his title.

German No 1 Schindler, who memorably defeated Gerwyn Price in the 2024 final to secure his maiden European Tour title, begins his defence against Thomas Lovely in Friday's first round.

Humphries and Van Gerwen are among the 16 seeded qualifiers to enter the tournament in round two on Saturday.

Player seedings - based on PDC Order of Merit 1. Luke Humphries 2. Michael van Gerwen 3. Rob Cross 4. Stephen Bunting 5. Jonny Clayton 6. Dave Chisnall 7. Gerwyn Price 8. Damon Heta 9. Chris Dobey 10. Nathan Aspinall 11. Peter Wright 12. Danny Noppert 13. James Wade 14. Dimitri Van den Bergh 15. Josh Rock 16. Ross Smith

Emerging star Niko Springer battles Dirk van Duijvenbode for the right to face world No 1 Humphries, while Dutch superstar Van Gerwen faces the winner of former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding's first-round tie against Ireland's William O'Connor.

2023 world champion Michael Smith faces French No 1 Thibault Tricole, World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker has been drawn against Daniel Klose, while Raymond van Barneveld and Gian van Veen begin their campaigns against Patrick Klingelhoefer and Paul Goyer respectively in the first round.

Following the conclusion of Saturday's second round, the last-16 will take place in Sunday's afternoon session before the tournament concludes with the staging of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session at the WT Energiesysteme Arena.

International Darts Open - Schedule of Play

April 4

First Round

Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)

Wessel Nijman v Radek Szaganski

Callan Rydz v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ritchie Edhouse v Petr Krivka

Cameron Menzies v Kevin Knopf

Andrew Gilding v William O'Connor

Luke Woodhouse v Matt Campbell

Gian van Veen v Paul Goyer

Ryan Searle v Darius Labanauskas

Evening Session (6pm UK time)

Jermaine Wattimena v Karel Sedlacek

Ricardo Pietreczko v Krzysztof Ratajski

Raymond van Barneveld v Patrick Klingelhoefer

Michael Smith v Thibault Tricole

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Niko Springer

Martin Schindler v Thomas Lovely

Mike De Decker v Daniel Klose

Joe Cullen v Rob Owen

April 5

Second Round

Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)

James Wade v Menzies/Knopf

Danny Noppert v Wattimena/Sedlacek

Ross Smith v Pietreczko/Ratajski

Damon Heta v Rydz/Vandenbogaerde

Chris Dobey v Nijman/Szaganski

Stephen Bunting v Searle/Labanauskas

Dave Chisnall v Woodhouse/Campbell

Dimitri Van den Bergh v M Smith/Tricole

Evening Session (6pm UK time)

Jonny Clayton v Van Barneveld/Klingelhoefer

Rob Cross v Schindler/Lovely

Gerwyn Price v De Decker/Klose

Luke Humphries v Van Duijvenbode/Springer

Michael van Gerwen v Gilding/O'Connor

Peter Wright v Edhouse/Krivka

Nathan Aspinall v Cullen/Owen

Josh Rock v Van Veen/Goyer

April 6

Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)

Third Round

Evening Session (6pm UK time)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final