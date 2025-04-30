Andy Jenkins: Former World Championship semi-finalist banned for 11 years for match fixing

Former World Championship semi-finalist Andy Jenkins has been handed an 11-year ban and £17,580 fine for match fixing.

Jenkins was found guilty of fixing 12 Modus Super Series matches between February 22 2002 and July 5 2023 and also passing information on to bettors.

The 54-year-old, who made it to the last four of the 2007 World Championship before losing to Raymond van Barneveld, has also been sanctioned by the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) for betting on 88 darts matches between the same period.

Jenkins has also been ordered to pay costs of £17,580.03 and has until May 6 2025 to appeal the decision.

