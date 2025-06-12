World Cup of Darts draw, fixtures, schedule, teams and pairings: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to lead Team England

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will aim to lead Team England to World Cup of Darts glory at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 12-15.

Reigning champions England are seeded as one of the top four nations and will enter at the second-round stage on Saturday along with Wales (Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price), Scotland (Gary Anderson and Peter Wright) and Northern Ireland (Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney).

The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.

Following the completion of the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening. The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket in the last 16, with the 12 group winners to be drawn at random.

The second round will take place across two sessions on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a bumper Finals Day in Frankfurt on Sunday June 15.

Schedule

Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

First Group Matches (Seeded Nation v Nation 2)

Sweden vs Lithuania (G)

Czechia vs Chinese Taipei (J)

Croatia vs Japan (K)

Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar (D)

Canada vs Malaysia (F)

USA vs Hong Kong (I)

Poland vs South Africa (E)

Belgium vs Latvia (B)

Netherlands vs Italy (A)

Germany vs Portugal (C)

Austria vs Spain (H)

Finland vs New Zealand (L)

Friday June 13

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Second Group Matches

(Thursday's Losing Team v Nation 3)

Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Third Group Matches

(Thursday's Winning Team v Nation 3)

Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session

Saturday June 14

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 15

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Competing Nations & Pairings



(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler

(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price

(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright

(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney

Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin

Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri

Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh

Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long

China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen

Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu

Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar

Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka

Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele

France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre

Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos

India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel

Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming

Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen

New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver

Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry

Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan

South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen

Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez

Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann

USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen

Group Stage Draw

Group A

(5) Netherlands, Italy, Hungary

Group B

(6) Belgium, Latvia, Philippines

Group C

(7) Germany, Portugal, Singapore

Group D

(8) Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar, China

Group E

(9) Poland, South Africa, Norway

Group F

(10) Canada, Malaysia, Denmark

Group G

(11) Sweden, Lithuania, France

Group H

(12) Austria, Spain, Australia

Group I

(13) USA, Hong Kong, Bahrain

Group J

(14) Czechia, Chinese Taipei, India

Group K

(15) Croatia, Japan, Switzerland

Group L

(16) Finland, New Zealand, Argentina

Match Format

First Round (Group Stage) - Best of seven legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Final - Best of 19 legs

All games will be played in a Doubles format, 501 with straight start and double finish.

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners - £80,000

Runners-Up - £50,000

Semi-Finalists - £30,000

Quarter-Finalists - £20,000

Last 16 Losers - £9,000

Second in Group - £5,000

Third in Group - £4,000

Total £450,000

