World Cup of Darts draw, fixtures, schedule, teams and pairings: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to lead Team England
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries aim for glory in Frankfurt with Netherlands and Germany also taking centre stage when the 40-nation event begins on Thursday June 12; watch every match from the World Cup of Darts from June 12-15 live on Sky Sports
Thursday 12 June 2025 08:43, UK
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will aim to lead Team England to World Cup of Darts glory at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 12-15.
Reigning champions England are seeded as one of the top four nations and will enter at the second-round stage on Saturday along with Wales (Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price), Scotland (Gary Anderson and Peter Wright) and Northern Ireland (Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney).
The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.
Following the completion of the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening. The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket in the last 16, with the 12 group winners to be drawn at random.
The second round will take place across two sessions on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a bumper Finals Day in Frankfurt on Sunday June 15.
Schedule
Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Group Matches (Seeded Nation v Nation 2)
Sweden vs Lithuania (G)
Czechia vs Chinese Taipei (J)
Croatia vs Japan (K)
Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar (D)
Canada vs Malaysia (F)
USA vs Hong Kong (I)
Poland vs South Africa (E)
Belgium vs Latvia (B)
Netherlands vs Italy (A)
Germany vs Portugal (C)
Austria vs Spain (H)
Finland vs New Zealand (L)
Friday June 13
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Second Group Matches
(Thursday's Losing Team v Nation 3)
Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Third Group Matches
(Thursday's Winning Team v Nation 3)
Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session
Saturday June 14
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round x4
Sunday June 15
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals
Final
Competing Nations & Pairings
(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler
(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price
(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright
(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney
Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin
Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock
Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri
Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh
Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long
China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen
Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu
Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar
Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka
Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus
Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele
France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre
Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko
Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee
Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos
India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel
Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa
Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto
Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis
Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming
Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen
New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver
Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen
Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida
Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski
Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento
Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry
Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan
South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen
Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez
Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak
Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann
USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen
Group Stage Draw
Group A
(5) Netherlands, Italy, Hungary
Group B
(6) Belgium, Latvia, Philippines
Group C
(7) Germany, Portugal, Singapore
Group D
(8) Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar, China
Group E
(9) Poland, South Africa, Norway
Group F
(10) Canada, Malaysia, Denmark
Group G
(11) Sweden, Lithuania, France
Group H
(12) Austria, Spain, Australia
Group I
(13) USA, Hong Kong, Bahrain
Group J
(14) Czechia, Chinese Taipei, India
Group K
(15) Croatia, Japan, Switzerland
Group L
(16) Finland, New Zealand, Argentina
Match Format
First Round (Group Stage) - Best of seven legs
Second Round - Best of 15 legs
Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs
Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs
Final - Best of 19 legs
All games will be played in a Doubles format, 501 with straight start and double finish.
Prize Fund (Per Team)
Winners - £80,000
Runners-Up - £50,000
Semi-Finalists - £30,000
Quarter-Finalists - £20,000
Last 16 Losers - £9,000
Second in Group - £5,000
Third in Group - £4,000
Total £450,000
