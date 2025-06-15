World Cup of Darts: Martin Schindler criticises Luke Littler and Luke Humphries booing in Frankfurt

Martin Schindler has criticised the booing from the crowd that plagued Luke Littler and Luke Humphries in their shock World Cup of Darts defeat.

On Saturday Germany's Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko eliminated the England team of Littler and Humphries, who had been the overriding favourites to win the tournament at the outset of the competition.

Littler and Humphries, the top two players in the world, lost 8-4 in the last 16 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

The crowd were highly partisan in Germany's favour, but Schindler suggested that it went too far.

"I think it was definitely one of the best atmospheres we've had in a World Cup. Obviously we have to say that we don't approve of the whistling and booing," Schindler said afterwards.

"For us we have to say it's not getting easier for us because our opponents are getting booed or whistled. So we still need to go out there and perform and we've done that.

"Both Lukes have been struggling as it seems and I think the day is done now for us and we are happy that we won that one."

'Brutal' for Humphries and Littler

Germany will next play Australia in the quarter-finals in the Sunday afternoon session. Australia's Damon Heta is aware of the impact the home crowd could have.

"They [Littler and Humphries] probably relied on each other thinking: 'Oh he'll do the business.' But at the same time the conditions weren't great, the crowd was all for Germany, it was probably brutal out there for them," he said.

"They'll take it as another learning curve and they'll probably get stronger, unfortunately for the rest of us.

"Fair play to Germany, they played good darts. At the end of day we just worry about us and what we've got to do."

Sunday June 15

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Quarter-Finals

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

Germany vs Australia

Wales vs Hong Kong

Netherlands vs Czechia

All matches first to 8 legs

Evening Session (6pm)

Semi-Finals

Germany/Australia vs Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland

Wales/Hong Kong vs Netherlands/Czechia

All matches first to 8 legs

Final

First to 10 legs

