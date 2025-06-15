World Cup of Darts: Martin Schindler criticises Luke Littler and Luke Humphries booing in Frankfurt
England duo Luke Humphries and Luke Littler were stunned by Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko in the last 16 of the World Cup of Darts in a raucous atmosphere in Frankfurt; Watch the tournament live on Sky Sports on Sunday
Sunday 15 June 2025 09:05, UK
Martin Schindler has criticised the booing from the crowd that plagued Luke Littler and Luke Humphries in their shock World Cup of Darts defeat.
On Saturday Germany's Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko eliminated the England team of Littler and Humphries, who had been the overriding favourites to win the tournament at the outset of the competition.
Littler and Humphries, the top two players in the world, lost 8-4 in the last 16 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.
- Favourites Humphries and Littler STUNNED by Germany at World Cup of Darts
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
The crowd were highly partisan in Germany's favour, but Schindler suggested that it went too far.
"I think it was definitely one of the best atmospheres we've had in a World Cup. Obviously we have to say that we don't approve of the whistling and booing," Schindler said afterwards.
"For us we have to say it's not getting easier for us because our opponents are getting booed or whistled. So we still need to go out there and perform and we've done that.
"Both Lukes have been struggling as it seems and I think the day is done now for us and we are happy that we won that one."
'Brutal' for Humphries and Littler
Germany will next play Australia in the quarter-finals in the Sunday afternoon session. Australia's Damon Heta is aware of the impact the home crowd could have.
"They [Littler and Humphries] probably relied on each other thinking: 'Oh he'll do the business.' But at the same time the conditions weren't great, the crowd was all for Germany, it was probably brutal out there for them," he said.
"They'll take it as another learning curve and they'll probably get stronger, unfortunately for the rest of us.
"Fair play to Germany, they played good darts. At the end of day we just worry about us and what we've got to do."
Sunday June 15
Afternoon Session (12pm)
Quarter-Finals
Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland
Germany vs Australia
Wales vs Hong Kong
Netherlands vs Czechia
All matches first to 8 legs
Evening Session (6pm)
Semi-Finals
Germany/Australia vs Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland
Wales/Hong Kong vs Netherlands/Czechia
All matches first to 8 legs
Final
First to 10 legs
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW