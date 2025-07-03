Poland Darts Masters 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price compete

Reigning world champion Luke Littler sets his sights on back-to-back Poland Darts Masters titles as the stars of the game descend on Gliwice this weekend.

Following thrilling stops in Bahrain, Den Bosch, Copenhagen and New York, the fifth World Series of Darts event of the year lands in Gliwice on Friday July 4, where 16 elite players will battle it out at the PreZero Arena.

Defending champion Littler and 2023 winner Michael van Gerwen headline the third edition of the Poland Darts Masters, joined by five host nation representatives in a star-studded line-up.

Littler made a sensational debut in Poland last year, overcoming Peter Wright and Michael Smith in dramatic fashion before cruising past Rob Cross in the final to lift the trophy.

The teenager begins his title defence with a compelling first-round clash against Karel Sedlacek, fresh off leading Czechia to their first World Cup of Darts quarter-final last month.

"It was an amazing feeling to lift this trophy in front of a massive crowd, and hopefully I can defend the title this weekend," said Littler, who also holds the World Series Finals crown.

"Travelling the world on the World Series is an incredible experience, and I loved every moment of my time in Poland last year.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started. That first match is always crucial, it sets the tone and gives you that winning feeling on stage."

Dutchman Van Gerwen, the only other former champion in the field, returns to Poland after a dominant display in the tournament's inaugural edition, where he averaged a staggering 106.63 across four matches in Warsaw.

Van Gerwen opens his campaign against Croatian newcomer Pero Ljubic, one of four debutants in this year's competition.

Friday's opening round will see eight PDC superstars face off against eight Eastern European challengers, including Poland's top-ranked player Krzysztof Ratajski.

Image: Home favourite Krzysztof Ratajski flies the flag for Poland in Gliwice (Simon O'Connor/PDC)

2025 Poland Darts Masters

Draw bracket

(1) Stephen Bunting vs Tytus Kanik

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Nathan Aspinall vs Radek Szaganski

Luke Littler vs Kareł Sedlacek

(2) Gerwyn Price vs Sebastian Białecki

Chris Dobey vs Gyorgy Jehirszki

(3) Rob Cross vs Krzysztof Kciuk

Michael van Gerwen vs Pero Ljubic

Order of Play

Friday July 4 (from 6pm UK time)

First round (best-of-11 legs)

Chris Dobey vs Gyorgy Jehirszki

Gerwyn Price vs Sebastian Bialecki

Rob Cross vs Krzysztof Kciuk

Michael van Gerwen vs Pero Ljubic

Stephen Bunting vs Tytus Kanik

Luke Littler vs Karel Sedlacek

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall vs Radek Szaganski

Saturday July 5 (from 6pm UK time)

Quarter-finals (best-of-11 legs)

TBC

Semi-finals (best-of-13 legs)

TBC

Final (best-of-15 legs)

TBC

