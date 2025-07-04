Poland Darts Masters: Jonny Clayton suffers first-round exit to home hero Krzysztof Ratajski

Krzysztof Ratajski delighted his adoring home crowd with a memorable 6-3 victory over Jonny Clayton on the opening night of the 2025 Superbet Poland Darts Masters on Friday.

Ratajski underlined his status as Poland's No 1 with a superb display, averaging over 100 and pinning six of his eight attempts at double as he reeled off three straight legs from 3-3 to raise the roof at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice.

Reigning champion Luke Littler came through a brilliant battle against Karel Sedlacek to open his defence with an entertaining 6-4 victory.

Image: Luke Littler is defending his Poland Darts Masters crown in Gliwice

There was nothing to separate the pair after six legs, but Littler established control with clinical 101 and 120 combinations, before wrapping up proceedings with a clutch 76 finish on tops.

Friday's first round saw the eight PDC superstars locking horns with their eight East Europe counterparts, with Ratajski the solitary regional representative to progress to Finals Day.

"Karel is a top player and he pushed me all the way tonight," reflected Littler, who averaged 97 and crashed in six 180s to book his place in the last eight. "I just tried to play my game, and I'm sure it will be a great atmosphere in here tomorrow."

Littler will renew his rivalry with Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals, after the Stockport star fended off a late rally from Radek Szaganski to close out a hard-fought 6-4 success.

Aspinall - runner-up at last weekend's US Darts Masters - has recorded back-to-back wins over Littler on the World Series stage in Copenhagen and New York and will be hoping to complete the hat-trick on Saturday.

Image: Nathan Aspinall has beaten Luke Littler in their last two World Series clashes

Chris Dobey was one of Friday's stand-out performers, producing a magnificent display of finishing to dispatch Hungary's Gyorgy Jehirszki in the opening match of the tournament.

Dobey converted 167, 170 and 110 checkouts to complete a thumping 6-1 win, averaging just shy of 101 to confirm his place in a third World Series quarter-final this year.

The Bedlington star's reward is a Saturday evening showdown against Gerwyn Price, who defied some late double trouble to sweep aside Polish youngster Sebastian Bialecki 6-3.

Rob Cross also ran out a convincing 6-2 victor against Host Nation qualifier Krzysztof Kciuk, and he will next play Michael van Gerwen, following his 6-4 win over Croatian debutant Pero Ljubic.

Elsewhere, top seed Stephen Bunting began his bid for a third World Series title of the year with a 6-3 victory against Tytus Kanik, which sets up a fascinating clash with home hero Ratajski.

The Poland Darts Masters will reach its climax with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Saturday, the remaining eight players battling it out for the £30,000 top prize.

2025 Superbet Poland Darts Masters results/fixtures

First round (best-of-11 legs) - Friday, July 4

Chris Dobey 6-1 Gyorgy Jehirszki

(2) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki

(3) Rob Cross 6-2 Krzysztof Kciuk

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Pero Ljubic

(1) Stephen Bunting 6-3 Tytus Kanik

Luke Littler 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Jonny Clayton 3-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Radek Szaganski

Quarter-finals (best-of-11 legs) - Saturday, July 5

from 6pm UK time

(1) Stephen Bunting vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler

(2) Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

(3) Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

