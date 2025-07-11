Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price learn opponents

Luke Humphries will be looking for a more comfortable passage through to the next round at the Baltic Sea Darts Open after a let-off on Saturday night in Kiel.

The PDC European Tour season has resumed at the Wunderino Arena in Kiel this weekend, as some of the sport's biggest names battle it out for the £30,000 top prize on German soil.

Sixteen seeds entered Saturday's second round, with a host of big names, including reigning champion Rob Cross, dumped out.

Humphries - runner-up to Cross in 2024 - almost suffered an early exit of his own, surviving a match dart in the deciding-leg of his clash against Grand Slam of Darts semi-finalist Mickey Mansell.

He will face Ryan Searle in the third round on Sunday, with Gerwyn Price, who averaged 101.73 in a 6-1 drubbing of William O'Connor on Saturday, taking on Wessel Nijman.

All the last 16 matches will take to the stage on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Four of the sport’s biggest names took part in a knockout tournament at the Hyde Park Darts Championship as well as a Pro-Am doubles tournament.

2025 Baltic Sea Darts Open

Order of Play and Results

Friday July 11

First Round

Afternoon Session

Mickey Mansell 6-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Yorick Hofkens

Gian van Veen 6-0 Johan Engstrom

Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Callan Rydz

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Martin Kramer

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Ian White

Evening Session

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Meikle

Niko Springer 6-2 Kevin Troppmann

William O'Connor 6-5 Tytus Kanik

Andy Baetens 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Mike De Decker 6-2 Mensur Suljovic

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Justin Hood 6-3 Joe Cullen

Saturday July 12

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Ryan Searle 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Damon Heta

Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Noppert 6-3 Mike De Decker

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Ross Smith 6-0 Kim Huybrechts

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen

James Wade 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session

Gerwyn Price 6-1 William O'Connor

Andy Baetens 6-2 Rob Cross

Niko Springer 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Josh Rock 6-1 Justin Hood

Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Chris Dobey 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Sunday July 13

Third round

Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)



Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle

Wessel Nijman v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert

Chris Dobey v Ross Smith

Niko Springer v Martin Schindler

James Wade v Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock

Andy Baetens v Gary Anderson

Evening Session (from 5pm UK time)

Quarter-finals

TBC

Semi-finals

TBC

Final

TBC

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with no contract.