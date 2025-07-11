Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price learn opponents
Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson among stars left at Baltic Sea Darts Open; watch the Betfred World Matchplay from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens live on Sky Sports
Sunday 13 July 2025 00:58, UK
Luke Humphries will be looking for a more comfortable passage through to the next round at the Baltic Sea Darts Open after a let-off on Saturday night in Kiel.
The PDC European Tour season has resumed at the Wunderino Arena in Kiel this weekend, as some of the sport's biggest names battle it out for the £30,000 top prize on German soil.
Sixteen seeds entered Saturday's second round, with a host of big names, including reigning champion Rob Cross, dumped out.
Humphries - runner-up to Cross in 2024 - almost suffered an early exit of his own, surviving a match dart in the deciding-leg of his clash against Grand Slam of Darts semi-finalist Mickey Mansell.
He will face Ryan Searle in the third round on Sunday, with Gerwyn Price, who averaged 101.73 in a 6-1 drubbing of William O'Connor on Saturday, taking on Wessel Nijman.
All the last 16 matches will take to the stage on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.
2025 Baltic Sea Darts Open
Order of Play and Results
Friday July 11
First Round
Afternoon Session
Mickey Mansell 6-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki
Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
Cameron Menzies 6-5 Yorick Hofkens
Gian van Veen 6-0 Johan Engstrom
Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Callan Rydz
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Richard Veenstra
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Martin Kramer
Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Ian White
Evening Session
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Meikle
Niko Springer 6-2 Kevin Troppmann
William O'Connor 6-5 Tytus Kanik
Andy Baetens 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Daryl Gurney 6-4 Martin Lukeman
Mike De Decker 6-2 Mensur Suljovic
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki
Justin Hood 6-3 Joe Cullen
Saturday July 12
Second Round
Afternoon Session
Ryan Searle 6-3 Cameron Menzies
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Damon Heta
Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
Danny Noppert 6-3 Mike De Decker
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dave Chisnall
Ross Smith 6-0 Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen
James Wade 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
Evening Session
Gerwyn Price 6-1 William O'Connor
Andy Baetens 6-2 Rob Cross
Niko Springer 6-2 Stephen Bunting
Luke Humphries 6-5 Mickey Mansell
Josh Rock 6-1 Justin Hood
Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
Chris Dobey 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Sunday July 13
Third round
Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)
Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle
Wessel Nijman v Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
Chris Dobey v Ross Smith
Niko Springer v Martin Schindler
James Wade v Daryl Gurney
Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock
Andy Baetens v Gary Anderson
Evening Session (from 5pm UK time)
Quarter-finals
TBC
Semi-finals
TBC
Final
TBC
