Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price rival defending champion Rob Cross
Rob Cross, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall and Mike De Decker among stars at Baltic Sea Darts Open; watch the Betfred World Matchplay from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens live on Sky Sports
Thursday 10 July 2025 15:24, UK
Rob Cross defends his Baltic Sea Darts Open title with Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price in action on a star-studded bill in Kiel.
The PDC European Tour season will resume at the Wunderino Arena in Kiel from July 11-13, as some of the sport's biggest names battle it out for the £30,000 top prize on German soil.
Reigning champion Cross will open his defence against Raymond van Barneveld or Andy Baetens, headlining the 48-player field, which also includes world No 1 Humphries and Nathan Aspinall - a two-time winner on the European Tour in 2025.
Friday's first round will feature 16 matches across two sessions, as World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker takes on Austrian stalwart Mensur Suljovic in a blockbuster opening night showdown.
De Decker's fellow countryman Baetens will play five-time World Champion Van Barneveld in his opener, while European Championship runner-up Jermaine Wattimena faces Callan Rydz in another eye-catching tie.
Following Saturday's second round, the last 16 will return to the stage on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.
2025 Baltic Sea Darts Open
Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
(1) Luke Humphries v Mickey Mansell/Miroslaw Grudziecki
(16) Ryan Searle v Cameron Menzies/Yorick Hofkens
(8) Damon Heta v Wessel Nijman/Martin Kramer
(9) Gerwyn Price v William O'Connor/Tytus Kanik
(4) Nathan Aspinall v Ricardo Pietreczko/Sebastian Bialecki
(13) Danny Noppert v Mike De Decker/Mensur Suljovic
(5) Chris Dobey v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Ryan Meikle
(12) Ross Smith v Kim Huybrechts/Ian White
(2) Stephen Bunting v Niko Springer/Kevin Troppmann
(15) Martin Schindler v Jermaine Wattimena/Callan Rydz
(7) James Wade v Luke Woodhouse/Liam Maendl-Lawrence
(10) Dave Chisnall v Daryl Gurney/Martin Lukeman
(3) Jonny Clayton v Gian van Veen/Johan Engstrom
(14) Josh Rock v Joe Cullen/Justin Hood
(6) Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld/Andy Baetens
(11) Gary Anderson v Richard Veenstra/Krzysztof Ratajski
Order of Play
Friday July 11
First Round
Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)
Mickey Mansell v Miroslaw Grudziecki
Luke Woodhouse v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
Cameron Menzies v Yorick Hofkens
Gian van Veen v Johan Engstrom
Jermaine Wattimena v Callan Rydz
Richard Veenstra v Krzysztof Ratajski
Wessel Nijman v Martin Kramer
Kim Huybrechts v Ian White
Evening Session (from 6pm UK time)
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle
Niko Springer v Kevin Troppmann
William O'Connor v Tytus Kanik
Raymond van Barneveld v Andy Baetens
Daryl Gurney v Martin Lukeman
Mike De Decker v Mensur Suljovic
Ricardo Pietreczko v Sebastian Bialecki
Joe Cullen v Justin Hood
Saturday July 12
Second Round
Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)
Ross Smith v Huybrechts/White
Ryan Searle v Menzies/Hofkens
Damon Heta v Nijman/Kramer
Gary Anderson v Veenstra/Ratajski
Jonny Clayton v Van Veen/Engstrom
James Wade v Woodhouse/Maendl-Lawrance
Danny Noppert v De Decker/Suljovic
Dave Chisnall v Gurney/Lukeman
Evening Session (from 6pm UK time)
Gerwyn Price v O'Connor/Kanik
Rob Cross v Van Barneveld/Baetens
Stephen Bunting v Springer/Troppmann
Luke Humphries v Mansell/Grudziecki
Josh Rock v Cullen/Hood
Martin Schindler v Wattimena/Rydz
Nathan Aspinall v Pietreczko/Bialecki
Chris Dobey v Van Duijvenbode/Meikle
Sunday July 13
Third round
Afternoon Session (from 11am UK time)
TBC
Evening Session (from 5pm UK time)
TBC
Quarter-finals
TBC
Semi-finals
TBC
Final
TBC
