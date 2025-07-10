Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Schedule, format, draw as Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price rival defending champion Rob Cross

Rob Cross defends his Baltic Sea Darts Open title with Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price in action on a star-studded bill in Kiel.

The PDC European Tour season will resume at the Wunderino Arena in Kiel from July 11-13, as some of the sport's biggest names battle it out for the £30,000 top prize on German soil.

Reigning champion Cross will open his defence against Raymond van Barneveld or Andy Baetens, headlining the 48-player field, which also includes world No 1 Humphries and Nathan Aspinall - a two-time winner on the European Tour in 2025.

Friday's first round will feature 16 matches across two sessions, as World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker takes on Austrian stalwart Mensur Suljovic in a blockbuster opening night showdown.

De Decker's fellow countryman Baetens will play five-time World Champion Van Barneveld in his opener, while European Championship runner-up Jermaine Wattimena faces Callan Rydz in another eye-catching tie.

Following Saturday's second round, the last 16 will return to the stage on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

2025 Baltic Sea Darts Open

Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(1) Luke Humphries v Mickey Mansell/Miroslaw Grudziecki

(16) Ryan Searle v Cameron Menzies/Yorick Hofkens

(8) Damon Heta v Wessel Nijman/Martin Kramer

(9) Gerwyn Price v William O'Connor/Tytus Kanik

(4) Nathan Aspinall v Ricardo Pietreczko/Sebastian Bialecki

(13) Danny Noppert v Mike De Decker/Mensur Suljovic

(5) Chris Dobey v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Ryan Meikle

(12) Ross Smith v Kim Huybrechts/Ian White

(2) Stephen Bunting v Niko Springer/Kevin Troppmann

(15) Martin Schindler v Jermaine Wattimena/Callan Rydz

(7) James Wade v Luke Woodhouse/Liam Maendl-Lawrence

(10) Dave Chisnall v Daryl Gurney/Martin Lukeman

(3) Jonny Clayton v Gian van Veen/Johan Engstrom

(14) Josh Rock v Joe Cullen/Justin Hood

(6) Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld/Andy Baetens

(11) Gary Anderson v Richard Veenstra/Krzysztof Ratajski

Order of Play

Friday July 11

First Round

Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)

Mickey Mansell v Miroslaw Grudziecki

Luke Woodhouse v Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Cameron Menzies v Yorick Hofkens

Gian van Veen v Johan Engstrom

Jermaine Wattimena v Callan Rydz

Richard Veenstra v Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman v Martin Kramer

Kim Huybrechts v Ian White

Evening Session (from 6pm UK time)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle

Niko Springer v Kevin Troppmann

William O'Connor v Tytus Kanik

Raymond van Barneveld v Andy Baetens

Daryl Gurney v Martin Lukeman

Mike De Decker v Mensur Suljovic

Ricardo Pietreczko v Sebastian Bialecki

Joe Cullen v Justin Hood

Saturday July 12

Second Round

Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)

Ross Smith v Huybrechts/White

Ryan Searle v Menzies/Hofkens

Damon Heta v Nijman/Kramer

Gary Anderson v Veenstra/Ratajski

Jonny Clayton v Van Veen/Engstrom

James Wade v Woodhouse/Maendl-Lawrance

Danny Noppert v De Decker/Suljovic

Dave Chisnall v Gurney/Lukeman

Evening Session (from 6pm UK time)

Gerwyn Price v O'Connor/Kanik

Rob Cross v Van Barneveld/Baetens

Stephen Bunting v Springer/Troppmann

Luke Humphries v Mansell/Grudziecki

Josh Rock v Cullen/Hood

Martin Schindler v Wattimena/Rydz

Nathan Aspinall v Pietreczko/Bialecki

Chris Dobey v Van Duijvenbode/Meikle

Sunday July 13

Third round

Afternoon Session (from 11am UK time)

TBC

Evening Session (from 5pm UK time)

TBC

Quarter-finals

TBC

Semi-finals

TBC

Final

TBC

