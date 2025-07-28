Michael Smith: Ex-world champion doubtful for World Grand Prix due to illness and injury

Former world champion Michael Smith is set to miss some crucial events due to arthritis in his throwing hand, issues with his foot and ankle, as well as an ongoing shoulder problem.

Smith is set to skip Players Championships 22 and 23 and European Tour 11 and 12, having already missed the World Matchplay.

The 34-year-old from St Helens is now in danger of missing the World Grand Prix and European Championship following a spate of injuries and illness issues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen was one dart away from a nine-darter before Michael Smith completed the achievement in the World Championship final in 2023

'Bully Boy' was involved in the greatest leg of darts ever when he defeated Michael van Gerwen to win the 2023 World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

But Smith has been suffering from a barren spell since finishing as runner-up to Luke Littler at last year's World Series of Darts Finals, falling to world No 21 in the process.

Darting Promotions released a statement on Smith with an injury update.

"We have become aware over the last few days of reports/comments on social media regarding Michael and his participation in events in the near future. Ourselves and Michael would like to provide a short update on the injuries which have been affecting him in recent months and assure fans that he will be back fully fit very soon.

"As you are all aware Michael has been suffering with arthritis in his right hand for a while and has recently developed a problem with his left foot/ankle. After recent blood tests this has revealed certain answers and we are now hopeful that with a course of medication these problems can be controlled in the future.

"As you will have seen Michael has withdrawn from this week's events in Germany, this is due to him requiring a scan on his shoulder which was damaged at Christmas time. This has been arranged for this week which unfortunately means he is unable to take part in the upcoming Pro Tours and European Tour qualifiers.

"We feel this is now the right time to hopefully resolve the above issues and allow Michael to get back to his best and be back playing the way we all know he can."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a post on social media at the end of January, Smith explained the issues he has had with arthritis since he was a teenager.

He said: "Feel like this is needed to be said as I'm annoyed seeing I'm finished or what's happening it's this or that. The last 6 weeks I've had a grade 2 AC shoulder injury and seeking physio every 2/3 days to help that but for 3/4 years I've been fighting something else. I broke both my wrists when I was 19 and now it's catching up with me and now suffering with arthritis to my right hand.

"This isn't sympathy or a cry for help. This is letting you all in to it. I've never give up or stopped from any pain.

"I played a world final with a broken hand. I made a UK Open final with a hole in my groin. I've won Pro Tours and Euros with problems with my ankle.

"What this statement means is this is me opening up and letting you all know. I didn't say earlier as I was scared of losing the Premier League or losing World Series but I wasn't picked anyway so why not now. I see the specialist Monday and when I know you will know what will happen over the next month or so.

"I'll never let anything beat me and I promise I'll be back very VERY quickly."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What event is next on Sky Sports?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Grand Prix 2024 between Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by world champion Luke Littler in headlining this year's field.

Mike De Decker sensationally stormed to his first Premier Event title at last year's event.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW