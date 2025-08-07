Australian Darts Masters: Draw and schedule confirmed for World Series of event with Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler in action
Gerwyn Price, world champion Luke Littler, and world No 1 Luke Humphries all in action at the Australian Darts Masters; you can watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester
Thursday 7 August 2025 11:29, UK
Gerwyn Price will begin his defence of the KenoGO Australian Darts Masters against Joe Comito on Friday, with the draw and schedule of play confirmed for the World Series of Darts event.
The opening leg of the PDC's World Series of Darts Oceanic double-header will take place on August 8-9, as a 16-player field compete for silverware in Wollongong.
Friday's first round will see the eight PDC stars take on eight Oceanic representatives, with reigning champion Price pitted against Australian qualifier Comito, who made his World Darts Championship debut last year.
World Champion Luke Littler - runner-up to Price on debut last year - will face New Zealand's premier player Haupai Puha, while world No 1 Luke Humphries plays Puha's fellow countryman Jonny Tata for a place in the quarter-finals.
Northern Ireland's World Cup winner Josh Rock will make his World Series bow against Australian icon Simon Whitlock in one of Friday's stand-out ties, as World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker marks his debut Down Under with a clash against newcomer Brandon Weening.
Australian No 1 Damon Heta makes his return to home soil against two-time World Championship qualifier James Bailey, with top seed Stephen Bunting drawn against emerging star Brody Klinge.
Elsewhere, world No 7 Chris Dobey will get his campaign underway against Australia's Tim Pusey, who makes his return to World Series action following a six-year hiatus.
Friday's first round gets underway at 7pm local time (10am UK and Ireland time) before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place on a bumper Finals Day on Saturday.
Australian Darts Masters
Schedule of Play
Friday August 8
Round One
Mike De Decker vs Brandon Weening
Gerwyn Price vs Joe Comito
Stephen Bunting vs Brody Klinge
Luke Humphries vs Jonny Tata
Damon Heta vs James Bailey
Luke Littler vs Haupai Puha
Josh Rock vs Simon Whitlock
Chris Dobey vs Tim Pusey
Best of 11 legs
Saturday August 9
Quarter-Finals
Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals
Best of 13 legs
Final
Best of 15 legs
Format
First Round - Best of 11 legs
Quarter-Finals - Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals - Best of 13 legs
Final - Best of 15 legs
