Australian Darts Masters: Results and schedule as Luke Littler plays and Gerwyn Price looks to defend title

Results and schedule from the Australian Darts Masters as Gerwyn Price looks to defend the World Series event title in Wollongong.

Price - who hammered Luke Littler 8-1 in the 2024 final - reached the quarter-finals with 6-3 win over Joe Comito on Friday while Littler scraped past Haupai Puha 6-5 as all eight elite PDC players beat local representatives.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held on Saturday, from 10am UK and Ireland time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the World Matchplay final, where Luke Littler claimed an impressive victory against James Wade

Australian Darts Masters - Friday's results

Last 16 (best of 11 legs)

Mike De Decker 6-2 Brandon Weening

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Joe Comito

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Brody Klinge

Luke Humphries 6-3 Jonny Tata

Damon Heta 6-0 James Bailey

Luke Littler 6-5 Haupai Puha

Josh Rock 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Chris Dobey 6-4 Tim Pusey

Australian Darts Masters - Saturday's fixtures

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Stephen Bunting vs Josh Rock

Luke Littler vs Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Luke Humphries vs Mike De Decker

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

TBC vs TBC

Final (best of 15 legs)

TBC vs TBC

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.