Australian Darts Masters: Results and schedule as Luke Littler plays and Gerwyn Price looks to defend title

Results and schedule from the Australian Darts Masters as Gerwyn Price looks to defend the title he won a year ago; Price and Luke Littler victorious on opening night as all eight elite PDC players involved progress; Littler given huge scare by New Zealand's Haupai Puha before winning 6-5

Friday 8 August 2025 14:20, UK

Gerwyn Price at the Australian Darts Masters
Image: Gerwyn Price began his defence of the Australian Darts Masters by beating Joe Comito

Results and schedule from the Australian Darts Masters as Gerwyn Price looks to defend the World Series event title in Wollongong.

Price - who hammered Luke Littler 8-1 in the 2024 final - reached the quarter-finals with 6-3 win over Joe Comito on Friday while Littler scraped past Haupai Puha 6-5 as all eight elite PDC players beat local representatives.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held on Saturday, from 10am UK and Ireland time.

Australian Darts Masters - Friday's results

Last 16 (best of 11 legs)
Mike De Decker 6-2 Brandon Weening
Gerwyn Price 6-3 Joe Comito
Stephen Bunting 6-1 Brody Klinge
Luke Humphries 6-3 Jonny Tata
Damon Heta 6-0 James Bailey
Luke Littler 6-5 Haupai Puha
Josh Rock 6-1 Simon Whitlock
Chris Dobey 6-4 Tim Pusey

Australian Darts Masters - Saturday's fixtures

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)
Stephen Bunting vs Josh Rock
Luke Littler vs Damon Heta
Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
Luke Humphries vs Mike De Decker

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)
TBC vs TBC

Final (best of 15 legs)
TBC vs TBC

