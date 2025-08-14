New Zealand Darts Masters: Draw, schedule, results for World Series of Darts event with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries in action

Luke Littler will bid for back-to-back World Series of Darts titles Down Under in this week's New Zealand Darts Masters.

A week after claiming his first World Series title of the year in Australia, Littler is again joined by seven other leading PDC stars - including world No 1 and defending tournament champion Luke Humphries - at the event in Auckland from Friday.

As usual, the eight PDC regulars have been drawn against local players from the region in Friday's first round, with Humphries pitched against New Zealand's own No 1 player, Haupai Puha.

Littler faces Mark Cleaver, while Stephen Bunting is up against five-time World Darts Championship qualifier Ben Robb.

Luke Littler wins the Australian Darts Masters to secure his third World Series of Darts title! Credit: ITV Sport

There is a familiar face for world No 7 Chris Dobey, who has been drawn against Australian Simon 'The Wizard' Whitlock, the 2010 World Darts Championship runner-up.

The eight winners from the first round progress to Saturday's action when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place. Play begins at 8am UK time on both days of the tournament.

The New Zealand Darts Masters is the final event in the World Series before the tournament finals in Amsterdam from September 12-14.

New Zealand Darts Masters draw and schedule

Draw Bracket

(1) Stephen Bunting vs Ben Robb

Chris Dobey vs Simon Whitlock

(4) Luke Humphries vs Haupai Puha

Damon Heta vs Dean Reyland

(2) Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Tata

Josh Rock vs John Hurring

(3) Luke Littler vs Mark Cleaver

Mike De Decker vs Gordon Mathers

Friday August 15 (from 8am UK time)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Mike De Decker vs Gordon Mathers

Josh Rock vs John Hurring

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Tata

Damon Heta vs Dean Reyland

Stephen Bunting vs Ben Robb

Luke Humphries vs Haupai Puha

Luke Littler vs Mark Cleaver

Chris Dobey vs Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 16 (from 8am UK time)

Quarter-Finals

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

All Saturday matches to be played in Draw Bracket order.

