 Skip to content

New Zealand Darts Masters: Draw, schedule, results for World Series of Darts event with Luke Littler, Luke Humphries in action

Luke Littler goes for consecutive World Series titles in Auckland, up against Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and more; New Zealand Masters takes place on Friday and Saturday and is final event before tournament finals in Amsterdam in September

Thursday 14 August 2025 18:25, UK

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries 2025
Image: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will both be eyeing a run to the title in Auckland

Luke Littler will bid for back-to-back World Series of Darts titles Down Under in this week's New Zealand Darts Masters.

A week after claiming his first World Series title of the year in Australia, Littler is again joined by seven other leading PDC stars - including world No 1 and defending tournament champion Luke Humphries - at the event in Auckland from Friday.

As usual, the eight PDC regulars have been drawn against local players from the region in Friday's first round, with Humphries pitched against New Zealand's own No 1 player, Haupai Puha.

Littler faces Mark Cleaver, while Stephen Bunting is up against five-time World Darts Championship qualifier Ben Robb.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Luke Littler wins the Australian Darts Masters to secure his third World Series of Darts title! Credit: ITV Sport

There is a familiar face for world No 7 Chris Dobey, who has been drawn against Australian Simon 'The Wizard' Whitlock, the 2010 World Darts Championship runner-up.

The eight winners from the first round progress to Saturday's action when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place. Play begins at 8am UK time on both days of the tournament.

The New Zealand Darts Masters is the final event in the World Series before the tournament finals in Amsterdam from September 12-14.

Also See:

New Zealand Darts Masters draw and schedule

Draw Bracket
(1) Stephen Bunting vs Ben Robb
Chris Dobey vs Simon Whitlock
(4) Luke Humphries vs Haupai Puha
Damon Heta vs Dean Reyland
(2) Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Tata
Josh Rock vs John Hurring
(3) Luke Littler vs Mark Cleaver
Mike De Decker vs Gordon Mathers

Friday August 15 (from 8am UK time)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Mike De Decker vs Gordon Mathers
Josh Rock vs John Hurring
Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Tata
Damon Heta vs Dean Reyland
Stephen Bunting vs Ben Robb
Luke Humphries vs Haupai Puha
Luke Littler vs Mark Cleaver
Chris Dobey vs Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 16 (from 8am UK time)
Quarter-Finals
Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals
Best of 13 legs

Final
Best of 15 legs

All Saturday matches to be played in Draw Bracket order.

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports ahead of new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract