Flanders Darts Trophy: Raymond van Barneveld through as Michael Smith knocked out in Belgium

Raymond van Barneveld is among those through to the second round of the Flanders Darts Trophy, but England's Michael Smith suffered a shock first-round exit.

Van Barneveld came back from 2-0 down to knock out Belgian qualifier Xanti Van den Bergh 6-3, and will meet Ryan Searle on Saturday.

Former world champion Smith was beaten by Belgian Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5. Vandenbogaerde's victory means he sets up a tie with Jonny Clayton on Saturday evening in the final game of the session.

Mike De Decker, Kim Huybrechts and Vandenbogaerde were all also victorious on home soil on Friday evening, as all three Belgians won their respective ties.

De Decker will now face German No 1 Martin Schindler in mouth-watering tie on Saturday, while Huybrechts will play James Wade in the second round.

Dylan Slevin was the second player to topple a Belgian on the opening day (after Van Barneveld), defeating Francois Schweyen 6-3 to set up a clash with world champion Luke Littler.

Leon Weber saw off Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 despite averaging 10 points less than his Dutch opponent. Weber's victory means he will face current Flanders Darts Trophy holder Dave Chisnall.

Gian van Veen hit a 155 checkout on his way to a 6-2 triumph over Adam Gawlas, and will now meet fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in a tasty second-round tie.

Ryan Joyce edged past last year's finalist Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5, and will advance to Sunday's finals day after receiving a bye following the news that Gerwyn Price has pulled out with an infected hand.

Karel Sedlacek will play Josh Rock after winning 6-5 and defying a ton-plus average from Wessel Nijman, as the Dutchman was eliminated in the first round of a Euro Tour event for just the second time this year.

Luke Woodhouse averaged just shy of 103 in his 6-1 rout of Johan Engstrom, earning a second-round tie against Peter Wright.

Christian Kist defeated ProTour regular Cameron Menzies 6-5 earlier in the afternoon. The Dutchman pinned a beautiful 123 checkout in the penultimate leg of the match, as he sealed the victory with a brilliant 13-dart leg to set up a clash against Australian No 1 Damon Heta.



Krzysztof Ratajski, despite falling to Steve Lennon in the qualifier for this competition, beat the Irishman 6-3, while Austrian icon Mensur Suljovic beat Andrew Gilding 6-4, and the pair will play Premier League duo Chris Dobey and Rob Cross respectively.

Flanders Darts Trophy schedule and results

Friday August 29

First round - 12pm (UK time)

Leon Weber 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Dylan Slevin 6-3 Francois Schweyen

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Johan Engstrom

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Lukas Wenig

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Steve Lennon

Christian Kist 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Gian van Veen 6-2 Adam Gawlas

First round - 6pm

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Michael Smith

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Joe Cullen 6-1 Ian White

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Jeffrey De Graaf

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Callan Rydz

Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Lukeman

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Xanti Van den Bergh

Saturday August 30

Second round - 12pm

Rob Cross vs Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright vs Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall vs Leon Weber

Josh Rock vs Karel Sedlacek

Damon Heta vs Christian Kist

Chris Dobey vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Noppert vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ross Smith vs Daryl Gurney

Second round - 6pm

James Wade vs Kim Huybrechts

Ryan Searle vs Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price (withdrawn) vs Ryan Joyce

Stephen Bunting vs Josh Cullen

Luke Littler vs Dylan Slevin

Michael van Gerwen vs Gian van Veen

Martin Schindler vs Mike de Decker

Jonny Clayton vs Mario Vandenbogaerde

Sunday August 31

12pm

Last 16

6pm

Quarter-Finals*

Semi-Finals*

Final

*Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order

Flanders Darts Trophy Prize Money

First round: £1,250

Second round: £2,500

Last 16: £4,000

Quarter-finals: £6,000

Semi-finals: £8,000

Runner-up: £12,000

Champion: £30,000

