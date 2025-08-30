 Skip to content

Flanders Darts Trophy: Luke Littler cruises through but Michael van Gerwen dumped out early in Belgium

Second round of Flanders Darts Trophy in Belgium sees Michael van Gerwen suffer shock knockout; Luke Littler sails through with whitewash win over Dylan Slevin; Raymond van Barneveld, Dave Chisnall, Peter Wright. Rob Cross all also knocked out of tournament ahead of last 16 stage

Saturday 30 August 2025 23:18, UK

Littler
Image: Luke Littler sailed through to the last 16 of the Flanders Darts Trophy with a whitewash victory

Luke Littler cruised through to the last 16 of the Flanders Darts Trophy with a whitewash win over Dylan Slevin on Saturday, while Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock early exit.

Day Two of the year's tenth European Tour event saw 16 second-round matches take place on an epic day of action at the Antwerp Xpo, as Littler returned to Belgium in imperious fashion.

Gian van Veen struck a big upset, defeating his idol and number two seed Van Gerwen 6-3, aided by four 180s.

For Littler, the world champion hit 100 per cent of his doubles and averaged over 101 to record the first 6-0 win of the weekend over Slevin.

Littler, who won the Lecot Belgian Darts Open in Wieze earlier this year, has his sights on a second European Tour title of the year.

"When I came up on stage, it just felt like home," said Littler, who will play Ryan Searle in the last 16. "I love coming here. I'm glad to play well tonight and now I can focus on tomorrow.

"I want to win here, but it's only my first game. Six out of six on the doubles, I don't usually get that, so I'm very happy."

van gerwen
Image: Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock second round exit with defeat to countryman Gian van Veen 

Stephen Bunting also impressed in Antwerp, averaging over 107 in his mesmerising 6-1 rout of Joe Cullen. The Bullet will face Josh Rock in the last 16 in a mouth-watering tie.

Mario Vandenbogaerde was the only Belgian player to progress on Saturday, as he ran out 6-3 victor over Jonny Clayton. He will face Danny Noppert in his first-ever European Tour finals day.

Leon Weber caused a huge upset when he defeated reigning Flanders Darts Trophy holder Dave Chisnall 6-4, earning the 22-year-old German a last 16 tie against James Wade.

Wade eased past Antwerp-born Kim Huybrechts 6-3, and Martin Schindler eliminated Mike De Decker 6-3 despite a 170 checkout from the Belgian number one.

World Cup of Darts winners Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney both edged through to finals day with 6-5 wins over Karel Sedlacek and Ross Smith respectively, as both Northern Irishmen survived two match darts.

Mensur Suljovic hit seven maximums and 60 per cent of his doubles during a high-quality affair against Rob Cross, with the Austrian icon triumphing 6-5 after a last-leg decider.

Luke Woodhouse cruised 6-1 past a below-par Peter Wright - as the Scot averaged under 75 - and Woodhouse will face Suljovic in the last 16.

Seeds continued to topple as Krzysztof Ratajski, who entered the tournament from the reserve list, averaged over 98 to overcome Chris Dobey 6-3.

Danny Noppert - like Littler - hit 100 per cent of his doubles as he defeated fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4, whilst Ryan Searle came back from 4-1 down to beat Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 in a last-leg decider.

Damon Heta comfortably saw past Christian Kist 6-3, setting up a last 16 tie with Ryan Joyce, who progressed to finals day with a Bye after Gerwyn Price pulled out with an infected hand.

Flanders Darts Trophy schedule and results

Friday August 29

First round - 12pm (UK time)

Leon Weber 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
Dylan Slevin 6-3 Francois Schweyen
Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Johan Engstrom
Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Lukas Wenig
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Steve Lennon
Christian Kist 6-5 Cameron Menzies
Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Andrew Gilding
Gian van Veen 6-2 Adam Gawlas

First round - 6pm

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Michael Smith
Ryan Joyce 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
Joe Cullen 6-1 Ian White
Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Wessel Nijman
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Jeffrey De Graaf
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Callan Rydz
Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Lukeman
Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Xanti Van den Bergh

Saturday August 30

Second round - 12pm

Mensur Suljovic 6-5 Rob Cross
Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Peter Wright
Leon Weber 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Josh Rock 6-5 Karel Sedlacek
Damon Heta 6-3 Christian Kist
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Chris Dobey
Danny Noppert 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Second round - 6pm

James Wade 6-3 Kim Huybrechts
Ryan Searle 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld
Daryl Gurney 6-5 Ross Smith
Stephen Bunting 6-1 Joe Cullen
Luke Littler 6-0 Dylan Slevin
Gian van Veen 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Martin Schindler 6-3 Mike De Decker
Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Sunday August 31

Last 16 - 12pm

Luke Littler vs Ryan Searle
Damon Heta vs Ryan Joyce
Danny Noppert vs Mario Vandenbogaerde
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Daryl Gurney
Gian van Veen vs Martin Schindler
James Wade vs Leon Weber
Stephen Bunting vs Josh Rock
Mensur Suljovic vs Luke Woodhouse

6pm

Quarter-Finals*

Semi-Finals*

Final

*Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order

Flanders Darts Trophy Prize Money

  • First round: £1,250
  • Second round: £2,500
  • Last 16: £4,000
  • Quarter-finals: £6,000
  • Semi-finals: £8,000
  • Runner-up: £12,000
  • Champion: £30,000

