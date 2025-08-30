Flanders Darts Trophy: Luke Littler cruises through but Michael van Gerwen dumped out early in Belgium

Luke Littler cruised through to the last 16 of the Flanders Darts Trophy with a whitewash win over Dylan Slevin on Saturday, while Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock early exit.

Day Two of the year's tenth European Tour event saw 16 second-round matches take place on an epic day of action at the Antwerp Xpo, as Littler returned to Belgium in imperious fashion.

Gian van Veen struck a big upset, defeating his idol and number two seed Van Gerwen 6-3, aided by four 180s.

For Littler, the world champion hit 100 per cent of his doubles and averaged over 101 to record the first 6-0 win of the weekend over Slevin.

Littler, who won the Lecot Belgian Darts Open in Wieze earlier this year, has his sights on a second European Tour title of the year.

"When I came up on stage, it just felt like home," said Littler, who will play Ryan Searle in the last 16. "I love coming here. I'm glad to play well tonight and now I can focus on tomorrow.

"I want to win here, but it's only my first game. Six out of six on the doubles, I don't usually get that, so I'm very happy."

Image: Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock second round exit with defeat to countryman Gian van Veen

Stephen Bunting also impressed in Antwerp, averaging over 107 in his mesmerising 6-1 rout of Joe Cullen. The Bullet will face Josh Rock in the last 16 in a mouth-watering tie.

Mario Vandenbogaerde was the only Belgian player to progress on Saturday, as he ran out 6-3 victor over Jonny Clayton. He will face Danny Noppert in his first-ever European Tour finals day.

Leon Weber caused a huge upset when he defeated reigning Flanders Darts Trophy holder Dave Chisnall 6-4, earning the 22-year-old German a last 16 tie against James Wade.

Wade eased past Antwerp-born Kim Huybrechts 6-3, and Martin Schindler eliminated Mike De Decker 6-3 despite a 170 checkout from the Belgian number one.

World Cup of Darts winners Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney both edged through to finals day with 6-5 wins over Karel Sedlacek and Ross Smith respectively, as both Northern Irishmen survived two match darts.

Mensur Suljovic hit seven maximums and 60 per cent of his doubles during a high-quality affair against Rob Cross, with the Austrian icon triumphing 6-5 after a last-leg decider.

Luke Woodhouse cruised 6-1 past a below-par Peter Wright - as the Scot averaged under 75 - and Woodhouse will face Suljovic in the last 16.

Seeds continued to topple as Krzysztof Ratajski, who entered the tournament from the reserve list, averaged over 98 to overcome Chris Dobey 6-3.

Danny Noppert - like Littler - hit 100 per cent of his doubles as he defeated fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4, whilst Ryan Searle came back from 4-1 down to beat Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 in a last-leg decider.

Damon Heta comfortably saw past Christian Kist 6-3, setting up a last 16 tie with Ryan Joyce, who progressed to finals day with a Bye after Gerwyn Price pulled out with an infected hand.

Flanders Darts Trophy schedule and results

Friday August 29

First round - 12pm (UK time)

Leon Weber 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Dylan Slevin 6-3 Francois Schweyen

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Johan Engstrom

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Lukas Wenig

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Steve Lennon

Christian Kist 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Gian van Veen 6-2 Adam Gawlas

First round - 6pm

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Michael Smith

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Joe Cullen 6-1 Ian White

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Jeffrey De Graaf

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Callan Rydz

Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Lukeman

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Xanti Van den Bergh

Saturday August 30

Second round - 12pm

Mensur Suljovic 6-5 Rob Cross

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Peter Wright

Leon Weber 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Josh Rock 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Damon Heta 6-3 Christian Kist

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Chris Dobey

Danny Noppert 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Second round - 6pm

James Wade 6-3 Kim Huybrechts

Ryan Searle 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Ross Smith

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Joe Cullen

Luke Littler 6-0 Dylan Slevin

Gian van Veen 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Martin Schindler 6-3 Mike De Decker

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Sunday August 31

Last 16 - 12pm

Luke Littler vs Ryan Searle

Damon Heta vs Ryan Joyce

Danny Noppert vs Mario Vandenbogaerde

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen vs Martin Schindler

James Wade vs Leon Weber

Stephen Bunting vs Josh Rock

Mensur Suljovic vs Luke Woodhouse

6pm

Quarter-Finals*

Semi-Finals*

Final

*Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order

Flanders Darts Trophy Prize Money

First round: £1,250

Second round: £2,500

Last 16: £4,000

Quarter-finals: £6,000

Semi-finals: £8,000

Runner-up: £12,000

Champion: £30,000

