Czech Open: Luke Littler gets off to strong start with win over Cameron Menzies as Michael van Gerwen impresses
Luke Littler came up with a 6-2 win over Cameron Menzies in the Czech Open Prague; Michael van Gerwen secured a strong 6-0 whitewash victory over Mike De Decker; Luke Humphries also managed to scrape through with a 6-4 defeat of Dirk van Duijvenbode
Saturday 6 September 2025 23:21, UK
Luke Littler got his Czech Open campaign off to a flying start with a confident 6-2 win over Cameron Menzies in Prague.
The world champion headlined Saturday's late session at the PVA Expo, soon building a 3-0 lead having broken Menzies' throw in the second leg.
Littler's pace dropped after Menzies had got on the board with a hold, but another clinical break in the eighth leg swiftly wrapped up victory as the 18-year-old looks to land back-to-back European Tour titles following his Flanders Darts Trophy success last week.
World No 1 Luke Humphries began his Czech Open title defence with a scrappy 6-4 win over Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode as both men struggled on doubles.
Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen whitewashed Mike De Decker 6-0 with a staggering 112.73 average to charge into Finals Day with a stunning 112.73 match average and a top finish of 154 and he will now face Josh Rock who came through 6-2 against William O'Connor, finding a 101 finish featuring two bullseyes in a stand-out moment.
"To do this again feels amazing, it's been a while for me," said an elated Van Gerwen.
"I think I played a fantastic game, the first four or five legs especially were of a very high standard.
"It's been hard for me the last year or so, my confidence level hasn't been great but if I keep working hard I can keep producing performances like this.
"If I play my game I can beat anyone on any day, but I need to do it more often."
James Wade landed five maximums and hit 75 per cent on checkouts as he beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3.
Rob Cross had opened the evening session with an impressive 6-1 win over Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.
Welshman Gerwyn Price coasted past Germany's Niko Springer 6-2 while world No 4 Steven Bunting beat Kevin Doets 6-4 to also reach the last 16.
In the afternoon session, Dutchman Wessel Nijman had edged out ninth seed Damon Heta in a last-leg decider.
Two-time world champion Peter Wright was a 6-2 winner over Slovenia's Benjamin Pratnemer, while Ryan Searle averaged 102.55 in his 6-4 defeat of Dave Chisnall.
There were also second-round wins for Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith, Jermaine Wattimena, Martin Schindler and Dutchman Gian van Veen, who will next face Littler in a replay of the 2023 World Youth Championship final.
Second Round results:
- Ross Smith 6-4 Andrew Gilding
- Martin Schindler 6-3 Madars Razma
- Wessel Nijman 6-5 Damon Heta
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Chris Dobey
- Gian van Veen 6-2 Danny Noppert
- Ryan Searle 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- Peter Wright 6-2 Benjamin Pratnemer
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Ryan Joyce
- Rob Cross 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Niko Springer
- Stephen Bunting 6-4 Kevin Doets
- James Wade 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Luke Littler 6-2 Cameron Menzies
- Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 6-2 William O'Connor
Sunday September 7: Round Three
Afternoon session
- Luke Humphries vs Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross vs Wessel Nijman
- Stephen Bunting vs Peter Wright
- James Wade vs Ross Smith
- Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton
- Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock
- Jermaine Wattimena vs Ryan Searle
Evening Session
- Quarter-Finals
- Semi-Finals
- Final
