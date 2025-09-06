Czech Open: Luke Littler gets off to strong start with win over Cameron Menzies as Michael van Gerwen impresses

Luke Littler got his Czech Open campaign off to a flying start with a confident 6-2 win over Cameron Menzies in Prague.

The world champion headlined Saturday's late session at the PVA Expo, soon building a 3-0 lead having broken Menzies' throw in the second leg.

Littler's pace dropped after Menzies had got on the board with a hold, but another clinical break in the eighth leg swiftly wrapped up victory as the 18-year-old looks to land back-to-back European Tour titles following his Flanders Darts Trophy success last week.

World No 1 Luke Humphries began his Czech Open title defence with a scrappy 6-4 win over Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode as both men struggled on doubles.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen whitewashed Mike De Decker 6-0 with a staggering 112.73 average to charge into Finals Day with a stunning 112.73 match average and a top finish of 154 and he will now face Josh Rock who came through 6-2 against William O'Connor, finding a 101 finish featuring two bullseyes in a stand-out moment.

"To do this again feels amazing, it's been a while for me," said an elated Van Gerwen.

"I think I played a fantastic game, the first four or five legs especially were of a very high standard.

"It's been hard for me the last year or so, my confidence level hasn't been great but if I keep working hard I can keep producing performances like this.

"If I play my game I can beat anyone on any day, but I need to do it more often."

James Wade landed five maximums and hit 75 per cent on checkouts as he beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3.

Rob Cross had opened the evening session with an impressive 6-1 win over Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.

Welshman Gerwyn Price coasted past Germany's Niko Springer 6-2 while world No 4 Steven Bunting beat Kevin Doets 6-4 to also reach the last 16.

In the afternoon session, Dutchman Wessel Nijman had edged out ninth seed Damon Heta in a last-leg decider.

Two-time world champion Peter Wright was a 6-2 winner over Slovenia's Benjamin Pratnemer, while Ryan Searle averaged 102.55 in his 6-4 defeat of Dave Chisnall.

There were also second-round wins for Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith, Jermaine Wattimena, Martin Schindler and Dutchman Gian van Veen, who will next face Littler in a replay of the 2023 World Youth Championship final.

Second Round results:

Ross Smith 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Martin Schindler 6-3 Madars Razma

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Damon Heta

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Chris Dobey

Gian van Veen 6-2 Danny Noppert

Ryan Searle 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Peter Wright 6-2 Benjamin Pratnemer

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Niko Springer

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Kevin Doets

James Wade 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Luke Humphries 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Littler 6-2 Cameron Menzies

Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Mike De Decker

Josh Rock 6-2 William O'Connor

Sunday September 7: Round Three

Afternoon session

Luke Humphries vs Martin Schindler

Rob Cross vs Wessel Nijman

Stephen Bunting vs Peter Wright

James Wade vs Ross Smith

Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock

Jermaine Wattimena vs Ryan Searle

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

