World Series of Darts Finals: Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross into round two as Stephen Bunting exits
Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Rob Cross advance at the World Series of Darts Finals but Stephen Bunting crashes out; Luke Littler, Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld headline Saturday’s first-round ties
Saturday 13 September 2025 09:14, UK
Michael van Gerwen set up a second-round showdown with Rob Cross at the World Series of Darts Finals after edging Wessel Nijman in a thrilling first-round clash in Amsterdam.
Van Gerwen, chasing a record-extending sixth title, overcame a spirited Nijman in a last-leg decider.
Nijman led 2-0, 3-1 and 5-4, but Van Gerwen produced a stunning 132 finish on the bull and survived a match dart before sealing victory with a 174 set-up and double 18, averaging 104.75.
- World Series of Darts Finals: Schedule and results
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
"Wessel is a great player, and his cover shooting was phenomenal," said Van Gerwen. "I felt great the whole game. This was one of my best performances in Holland for a long time."
Luke Humphries also survived two match darts to defeat 2018 champion James Wade in another tense affair.
World No 1 Humphries averaged 99 and fired in legs of 14 and 13 darts to overturn a 5-4 deficit.
"It was a strange performance," admitted Humphries. "One minute it was great, the next poor. I'm working my way back into form and I'm pleased to win."
Top seed Stephen Bunting was sent packing by Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert, who now faces World Cup champion Josh Rock.
Noppert won 6-4, while Rock sealed a 6-3 win over Krzysztof Ratajski with a 121 bullseye checkout.
Cross made a winning return to the Netherlands, defeating New Zealand's Haupai Puha 6-3 with a 60 per cent double success rate.
Cross lifted the Dutch Darts Masters title in Den Bosch earlier this year.
Australian No 1 Damon Heta and World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker will meet in round two after beating Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens respectively.
Heta cruised to a 6-1 win, while De Decker overcame Clemens 6-3, despite the German missing double 12 for a nine-darter.
Kevin Doets opened the evening with a narrow win over Jermaine Wattimena, surviving four match darts to earn a Saturday night clash with Humphries.
Friday's evening session
First-round results
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
- Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
- Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
- Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Round One concludes Saturday afternoon, with reigning champion Luke Littler facing Simon Whitlock.
Former winners Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton meet American duo Danny Lauby and Jason Brandon, while Raymond van Barneveld takes on Norway's Cor Dekker.
Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey, Ross Smith, Peter Wright and Cameron Menzies also enter the fray before the second round unfolds Saturday evening, followed by Sunday's quarter-finals, semis and final.
Saturday's afternoon session
First round (best of 11 legs) - from 11.45am
- Chris Dobey vs Luke Woodhouse
- Cameron Menzies vs Peter Wright
- Jonny Tata vs Ross Smith
- Cor Dekker vs Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price vs Danny Lauby
- Luke Littler vs Simon Whitlock
- Jonny Clayton vs Jason Brandon
- Nathan Aspinall vs Dave Chisnall
Confirmed second-round ties
- Luke Humphries vs Kevin Doets
- Danny Noppert vs Josh Rock
- Mike De Decker vs Damon Heta
- Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.