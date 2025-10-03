World Grand Prix Darts: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries or Jonny Clayton to win double start tournament?

Will the usual suspects Luke Littler, Luke Humphries or Michael van Gerwen lift the World Grand Prix, or can Jonny Clayton spring a surprise at the double start event?

Glen Durrant - the 2019 semi-finalist - casts his eye over the unique 'double in, double out' format.

Belgian star Mike De Decker was the surprise winner in 2024, having previously not reached the last four or better at a major championship so will we get another big surprise this time around?

What is double in double out?

The World Grand Prix Darts features a unique double in, double out format, requiring players to hit a double to start and finish each leg of the 501 game.



A player must hit a double (or the bullseye) on their first dart to begin scoring points. If they miss the double, they receive no score for that dart, and the turn continues.



To win a leg, the player must also hit a double with their final dart.



The winner is?

A look back at how Luke Humphries won the World Grand Prix in 2023

You want to be going into October in the form of your life with all the big titles to come and I like the upward trajectory of Luke Humphries.

He had a monster average on the ProTour this week and he is my pick to win it. I just think he does things in the right way - very diligent, excellent work ethic.

He openly admitted he wasn't putting as much time in around the relentless touring and exhibitions so he is clever and cute enough to work out what he needs to do and I fully expect him to be back in the winner's circle this week.

People can say there is pressure as the No 1 seed and he has an incredibly difficult opener against Nathan Aspinall so he knows he has to be firing on all cylinders. He also knows how to win this event - he did it in 2023 and made last year's final.

Who are the dark horses?

Jonny Clayton fired in five ton-plus finishes as he dominated Gerwyn Price to lift the World Grand Prix in 2021

I have a feeling Jonny Clayton will do well.

I know how difficult it is when you get into your 50s and you're on a bit of decline, how difficult it is with all these younger players coming through, but Jonny's form is excellent.

I don't know if he has tweaked his darts or done something with his set-up but he is playing phenomenally. He is also a proven winner.

In the year of The Ferret, in 2021, his titles included the World Grand Prix.

The bottom half looks incredibly difficult but he is the name I would look for.

Image: Can Gary Anderson turn back to clock and lift the World Grand Prix title?

Another over-50 in Gary Anderson has the stamina for this and the motivation is still there. He doesn't travel as much as the other players now so he may come in fresher.

I also do a bit of work with Ryan Joyce, the best D16 hitter in the world. He is not in the best of form but he made the semis last year and if he is ever going to win a major, it will be the World Grand Prix.

He has got Josh Rock in the first round but that is also the first round from last year when Joyce comfortably won 2-0 and Rock didn't enjoy the transition to the double start, looking like a fish out of water.

How is Luke Littler looking?

Speaking on the Love The Darts podcast, Paul Nicholson and Michael Bridge believe Luke Littler could not have been handed a tougher draw in the World Grand Prix after being pitted against Gian van Veen

Gian van Veen has beaten Littler the last two times they have played on the European Tour, one with a 110 average, so their opening-round match is a fascinating one.

Gian is not frightened of Luke as they have been playing each other since their development days. In normal circumstances, I would say this is an awful draw for Luke.

With this being a double start at the World Grand Prix it does feel like a different game but it is certainly not the draw Littler would have wanted.

Barry Hearn discusses the growth of darts after the PDC schedule for 2026 was released and the impact Littler is having on the sport

Luke is a genius. As a commentator, I find myself just saying wow all the time. He is unique and the total opposite preparation-wise to what I would do. He throws nine darts before a game, barely practises, but when he wants to win something, he wins it.

I am not sure the motivation is always there for him when he goes to a ProTour or a European Tour event but he turned up at the Matchplay this year a day before and we had never seen anything like it. He was on the practice board as he wanted it and went on to win it.

What about Michael van Gerwen?

Highlights of the 2022 World Grand Prix final which saw Michael van Gerwen win his sixth title despite a spirited fightback from Nathan Aspinall

Michael ended his title drought with a first top-level tournament win in two years at the World Series Finals and that will be a big weight off his shoulders.

Van Gerwen supporters should be getting excited and he is a six-time winner of the World Grand Prix.

He cannot look past his first match against Dirk van Duijvenbode but I like his demeanour on the oche and he seems to have the bit between his teeth.

I think he has knuckled down and he seems happy in his personal life right now. Like he always says, when he plays his A-game, he is still the best in the world.

How much have you enjoyed James Wade's resurgence this year?

Image: James Wade won the World Grand Prix in 2007 and 2010

It's been great. I have great admiration for him right now. Longevity in the PDC is so difficult and he is in his third decade and as good as he has ever been. He must be a shoo-in for the Premier League next year after his form this season.

When you begin with a double start as we do at the Grand Prix, he has to come into the equation. He and Littler are the best tops and 10s hitters in the world.

Watch every nine-darter that has been hit at the World Grand Prix...

What first-round match stands out most?

Image: Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld whets Durrant's appetite

The Gary Anderson-Raymond van Barneveld match whets my appetite, two guys from my era, but Humphries vs Aspinall, Van Gerwen vs Van Duijvenbode. There are just some incredible games.

The fans are in for something special in the most unique tournament we have.

How will the double start affect things?

We take a deep dive into the World Grand Prix. What is it? Where did it come from? And why is hated by so many players?

I think it favours the players who go for double top because you have that transition from D16 to T20.

If you hit D16 that is 32 points and you are leaving a nine on the end so players will go from D16 down to the 19s.

Humphries is a proven winner from the D16s but I remember 11-time winner Phil Taylor telling me to learn starting on tops.

When is the World Grand Prix on Sky Sports?

Highlights of the World Grand Prix 2024 between Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by world champion Luke Littler in headlining this year's field.

Mike De Decker sensationally stormed to his first Premier Event title at last year's event.

