World Grand Prix darts: Luke Humphries beats Nathan Aspinall as James Wade makes first-round exit in Leicester

Luke Humphries made a winning start at the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix with a straight-sets win over Nathan Aspinall, as James Wade suffered an early exit in Leicester.

Humphries, the 2023 champion and a finalist in the last two editions of the double-start tournament, dropped just two legs and fired two ton-plus finishes on his way to an impressive victory over Aspinall at the Mattioli Arena.

The world No 1 was one of five seeded players to progress from an eventful opening night, where matches were played over the best of three sets, while three more had to come through final-leg deciders to book their place in the last 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Leicester faithful taunted Leeds United fan Luke Humphries during his walk-on!

Wade - a two-time TV finalist this year - was dumped out by Joe Cullen and eighth seed Chris Dobey lost in straight sets to Cameron Menzies, while Krzysztof Ratajski beat 16th seed Martin Schindler by the same margin to set up a second-round meeting with Humphries.

Rob Cross beat Wessel Nijman in a final-leg thriller and Danny Noppert edged Jermaine Wattimena in the same fashion, as Gary Anderson claimed a dramatic 2-1 win against Raymond van Barneveld and fourth seed Stephen Bunting held off Niko Springer in the final match of the night.

Humphries makes winning start in Leicester

Aspinall lost the opening leg when he took eight darts to get off the mark but grabbed the second with the 'Big Fish' 170 finish, only for Humphries to respond with a 117 checkout and 15-dart hold.

A tight opener went to a final-leg decider after Aspinall pinned the D6 from a seemingly impossible angle, where Humphries took the set with a 15-darter before breaking in the next leg with a stunning 156 checkout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries hit a brilliant 156 checkout, leaving Nathan Aspinall looking on in disbelief!

That big finish appeared to flatten Aspinall, who was wayward in multiple visits in the next leg, as Humphries held throw in a scrappy 26-dart leg before completing his winning start with a 13-darter.

"It was a big game - Nathan [Aspinall] is a fantastic player, Humphries told Sky Sports. "He struggled to get in a few times and he let me in with that 156, which was a big shot there to take the game towards myself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Nathan Aspinall left Wayne Mardle in stitches after stepping the 'wrong way' when looking to finish a leg on double six during his clash against Luke Humphries

"I think my starting in was good again - it always is when I come here. My scoring was a bit strange, they just didn't want to drop in, but the starting in was the one that helped me in there.

"Hopefully on Wednesday I can come back and be better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall hits the big fish during his World Grand Prix match with Luke Humphries, sending the Leicester crowd wild

Bunting books second-round spot as seeds exit

Fourth seed Bunting fired a 97.02 average - the highest of the night - and posted two ton-plus finishes during his victory over Springer, with Noppert up next for 'The Bullet' after he nailed a 158 finish in the final leg of his victory over compatriot Wattimena.

Cross fired a 135 finish during the opening set against Nijman but survived a match dart before sneaking through to round two, with Anderson holding off Van Barneveld after the Dutchman fought back from a set down to take his match to the final leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Cross hits the first big finish of the 2025 World Grand Prix with this stunning 135 finish

Anderson will now face Cullen, who despatched two-time champion James Wade in straight sets after winning three straight legs - from 2-0 down - in the second, while Menzies will take on Cross in the next round after he saw off Dobey.

Ratajski dropped just one leg on his way to beating Schindler, the 16th seed, with more unseeded players looking to cause further upsets when the first round continues on Tuesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting beat Niko Springer with two massive checkouts in Leicester

Who is playing on Tuesday?

Mike De Decker begins his title defence against Peter Wright and world champion Luke Littler has a potentially tricky first-round match against reigning world youth champion Gian van Veen.

Three-time finalist Gerwyn Price plays Ryan Searle and six-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on Dirk van Duijvenbode, while Damon Heta faces Luke Woodhouse in the opening match of the night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a deep dive into the World Grand Prix. What is it? Where did it come from? And why is hated by so many players?

Live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm (Best of three sets)

Damon Heta vs Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith vs Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton vs Andrew Gilding

Gerwyn Price vs Ryan Searle

Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen

Michael van Gerwen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright vs Mike De Decker

Josh Rock vs Ryan Joyce

The second round will be held across Wednesday and Thursday and is played over the best of five sets. The quarter-finals take place on Friday, the semi-finals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Watch day two of the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm on Tuesday, with coverage every day up to and including the final on Sunday. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.