World Grand Prix darts: Luke Littler beats Gerwyn Price in final-leg epic to book semi-final with Jonny Clayton in Leicester

Luke Littler is into the semi-finals of the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix after producing a remarkable comeback to stun Gerwyn Price in a final-leg thriller in Leicester.

The pre-tournament favourite breezed through his first two matches without dropping a set but struggled early during in Friday's blockbuster clash at the Mattioli Arena, where Price eased into a two-set advantage as Littler struggled on doubles.

Littler responded by winning the next set in straight legs although seemed on the brink of defeat when Price moved within a leg of victory, only for the world No 2 to fire in a 154 finish and extend the contest.

Price missed three match darts during the fourth set, where 'The Nuke' held throw and broke in the next to take the match to a fifth set, with momentum moving Littler's way after he went 2-0 up in the decider.

A 15-dart hold from Price was followed by a sensational 156 checkout to push the match to a final leg, where both players struggled to get going in the double-start format, before Littler wrapped up an epic victory with a 152 finish.

Littler will now face a semi-final showdown with Jonny Clayton, who dropped just one leg during a straight-sets demolition of Dirk van Duijvenbode earlier in the evening, with Luke Humphries and Danny Noppert the others to progress after a remarkable evening.

Noppert came from a set down to beat Gary Anderson 3-1, while world No 1 Humphries - the 2023 champion and 2024 runner-up - defeated Cameron Menzies by the same margin to move a step closer to a third consecutive final.

Image: A look at the draw after Friday's quarter-final session

Littler stunned with 'strange' win as Price 'gutted'

Both players averaged less than 85 during an absorbing contest, despite Littler firing 10 maximums and the pair delivering four ton-plus checkouts between them, with the teenager pleased to overcome his struggles on the outer ring to book his semi-final spot.

"Very, very strange," Littler told Sky Sports about his performance. "I wasn't happy going 2-0 down. First and second set I was on the wire every single time. Missing six against the darts in the last leg, I was saying 'you can't be doing that'. My sore throat is definitely worth it.

"I just thought 'it's now or never' after going 2-0 down. I had to switch on. Find those trebles and not stay on the wire. I switched up going for double 16. Everyone knows double 16 is the one that won me the world championship."

Price didn't speak to the media after his defeat but reacted to the loss on social media, where he described Littler as playing 'great in patches' and questioned whether TV majors should be played in neutral venues.

"Wow gutted," Price said on his Instagram story. "This is why we need to play majors in neutral venues/countries. Luke was great in patches at the right time in the end, but I lost that one again."

Could Littler face Humphries showdown?

Humphries needed just 43 darts to rattle through the opening set in straight legs but found himself briefly behind soon after, as Menzies won the second and started the third with a stunning 160 checkout.

'Cool Hand' found improvement to win each of the next six legs and close out victory, leaving Humphries - who posted a 91.5 average - remaining on course for another TV final against Littler.

Speaking about Littler's win over Price, Humphries added: "I had to have a sit down. It was a great game but probably not the standard they're capable of. It was just a good game.

"Sometimes averages don't make the best games. Hopefully maybe you'll see me and Luke [Littler] here on Sunday."

How Noppert and Clayton reached Leicester semi-finals

Noppert started the opening match of the night with a 13-dart break but missed three darts to win the set 3-1, as Anderson followed an 88 finish with a sensational 158 checkout on the bullseye to snatch the opening set in the last leg.

The Dutchman broke back to win the second and fired a brilliant 156 finish on his way to winning the third, before responding to Anderson taking out an 86 checkout on the bullseye to close out victory in another final-leg decider.

Clayton's one-sided victory including him opening the second set with a 118 finish and closing it out with a 130 checkout, before the Welshman signed off a big win with 112 and 90 finishes in successive legs.

"I knew if I didn't bring my A-game it would be close," Clayton told Sky Sports. "Dirk is a character and a great player. I'm scrapping through games. I've done my job and that's all that counts."

What's coming up on Saturday?

Littler will now play Clayton in the semi-finals, while Noppert will play Humphries.

The semi-finals are played over the best of nine sets before Sunday's final is the best of 11 sets, with the World Grand Prix champion receiving the £120,000 first prize.

