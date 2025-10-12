World Grand Prix: Luke Littler targets major final revenge over Luke Humphries after setting up blockbuster final in Leicester

Luke Littler has set his sights on revenge over Luke Humphries and earning another TV title after setting up a mouth-watering final against the world No 1 at the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix.

Littler stormed to a 5-1 victory over Jonny Clayton at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester to book another meeting with Humphries, who saw off Danny Noppert 5-3 to reach the World Grand Prix final for the third consecutive year.

'The Nuke' has the better head-to-head record against his fellow Englishman and won their last meeting in August's New Zealand Darts Masters final, although lost to Humphries in the final of the Premier League play-offs in May.

"I definitely owe Luke one for the Premier League, but Luke has a very good record here," Littler told Sky Sports. "He's lost one and he's won one himself, but for myself it's all new."

Littler added in his press conference: "It's been very different this week, double start, so anyone can win it. But another Luke and Luke final - it doesn't get boring. Obviously that [the Premier League] is the last one we met in, other than New Zealand. On the major stage, I owe him one.

"I think me and Luke is the biggest game in darts. Whether it's a final, whether it's a first round, whether it's a semi-final - we bring the best out of each other. I'm sure the averages won't be as high, but we never know. I'm sure the power scoring will be there for the pair of us."

Littler has already won the UK Open and World Matchplay since becoming world champion in January, along with two World Series events and two tournaments on the European Tour, with the 18-year-old now looking to claim one of the four PDC majors he is yet to win.

"We [Littler and Humphries] can beat each other in a major final," Littler added. "We've both beaten each other in them, but it's very different with a double start. Whoever gets off first tomorrow, wins.

"It [final with Humphries] is huge. This is one of four or five majors left on the calendar. Obviously I want to tick it off and obviously I really want to win it. Luke's been here and done it all before, so he knows how to win the Grand Prix final. But like I said, as long as I hit them doubles, I'll win.

"Like I've always said, I want one of every major. Last year in the World Matchplay,I went out first round and this year I won it. Last year in this competition I went out first round. I'm in the final, so I'm not saying anything just yet!"

Humphries on bid for another major: Win or nothing!

The double-start showpiece will be the sixth time the pair have met in either a PDC major or World Series final, with Humphries looking to avenge his defeat to Mike De Decker 12 months ago and win back the title he clinched in 2023.

"Making the finals is amazing and if I don't win tomorrow, then it's a great achievement again, but nothing really pleases the brain and the body more than actually winning any more," explained Humphries, who joined Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as the only players to reach this final three years running.

"I've kind of won everything, so it's kind of win or nothing for myself."

On a third consecutive final at this event, Humphries added: "Three finals is always great but if you only win one out of them three, then it's not as good as it could have been.

"I missed an opportunity last year, as much as Mike [De Decker] was really good and probably deserved to win, I missed an opportunity in that second set to go 2-0 up. What could have been after that?

"This is a really, really tough tournament to do well in. Making three finals on the trot is obviously amazing for myself. You want to go on and win it now. You don't want to make finals and lose them.

"I've won the last three major finals I've been in, so hopefully it goes well for me. If it doesn't, then you have to accept that you're going to have to lose some major finals. But I feel really confident."

What's next for Humphries and Littler?

The top two seeds will now meet in Sunday's final, which is played over the best of 11 sets. Littler is making his first appearance in the World Grand Prix final, as Humphries looks to win the event for a second time.

"What a final we've got," Sky Sports' Mark Webster said. "Humphries doesn't fear Littler because he's beaten him in major finals and vice-versa. It doesn't deflate your opponent.

"They're the top two players in the world. They keep getting to finals and they know each other's games inside and out. It will be played in a rhythm that will suit them both but it will be some final."

