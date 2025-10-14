Beau Greaves backed to 'flourish' after securing PDC Tour card via Development Tour; Fallon Sherrock's World Championship return confirmed

World No 1 Luke Humphries has backed Beau Greaves to "flourish" playing on the PDC Pro Tour after securing a Tour Card.

Greaves showed her class at the World Youth Championship on Monday, averaging 105 to beat world champion Luke Littler in an epic last-leg decider in the semi-finals to book her spot in the final against defending champion Gian van Veen.

The 21-year-old became just the second woman to earn a PDC Tour Card on merit, having finished runner-up in the Development Tour rankings after winning three times during an impressive campaign.

Greaves has now guaranteed her place on the professional circuit for two years from the start of the 2026 season, the first female to do so since Lisa Ashton came through Q School to earn her card in 2020.

What is a a PDC Tour card?

It enables a player automatic entry into all Players Championship events per year (currently 34) plus all European Tour Qualifiers and the Tour Card Holder Qualifiers for TV events, plus an automatic place in the UK Open as well as the World Masters' preliminary round.



Sky Sports understands she is expected to feature at the PDC World Championship this December and accept her PDC Tour Card for 2026/27, which would leave her unable to compete in World Darts Federation [WDF] Women's World Championship - an event she has won three years running - during that period.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Doncaster star is the first woman to make November's final during the Players Championship Finals in Minehead following her thrilling win over Littler on Monday.

Greaves and Littler could meet again at the Grand Slam of Darts, which Greaves has qualified for by topping the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit this year.

Littler took to social media to congratulate Greaves on her win and wish her well for the final. Writing on his Instagram story, Littler said: "I had two 10-dart legs, missed double 12 for a nine and still couldn't win. Fair play to Beau. All the best in Minehead. Some talent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves won the 2024 Women's World Matchplay title with a 6-3 victory over Fallon Sherrock

"I think she's an amazing player and she deserves it," Humphries said at the World Grand Prix. "I predict that she'll flourish playing in it [PDC ProTour].

"She's been a really great player on the secondary tours this year. She's good on the challenge tour, good on the development tour and she'll be a real threat going forward for all the players. Not just for me but for everyone.

"I think she'll do really well. If she's relaxed and she's got no pressure on her shoulders yes, I believe she will be top 64 within the two years for sure."

Greaves has previously expressed interest in a Tour Card, stating it would be "stupid" not to take one if offered, with the Englishwoman previously falling short in her attempts to earn one via Q-School in January.

Her sister Bobbi appeared to hint that Greaves will take up the Tour Card after the final two Development Tour events of the season, writing on social media platform X: "My girl is now officially a tour card holder."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Is Greaves set to feature at the Alexandra Palace?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler edged past Beau Greaves at the Players Championship after a thrilling last-leg decider

The two-time PDC's Women's World Matchplay champion has dominated the Women's Series in 2025, with Greaves currently on a 58-match winning streak on the circuit that includes victories in each of the last nine one-day events.

Greaves gave men's world No 1 Humphries a scare during her history-making run to the fourth round at the UK Open, eventually losing 10-7 after being 7-5 ahead, while Greaves also took Littler to a final-leg decider during a Players Championship event in August.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts podcast earlier this year, Laura Turner and Matt Edgar discussed why now is the time for Beau Greaves to play at the PDC World Championship

She had already secured her spot at the PDC World Championship - via an unassailable lead in the Women's Series rankings - before her finish to the Development Tour season, and is expected to play at the Alexandra Palace rather than decline for a third consecutive year.

"It's totally down to her," Humphries added. "If she picks to go in the WDF and wants to be a four-time world champion, then fair play to her. That's her prerogative. If she wants to come to the PDC world championships, then fair play to her as well."

In 2025 on the PDC circuit, Beau has:

Reached the fourth round (Last 64) of the UK Open in Minehead, defeating Stefan Bellmont, Rhys Griffin and Mickey Mansell, before losing 10-7 to Luke Humphries.



Become the first female player to reach the World Youth Championship final. The final is in Minehead on Sunday, November 23 against Gian van Veen, the reigning champion.



In the group stage, Greaves defeated Joey Lynaugh, Noah Roschlein and Keanu van Velzen, and in the knockout stage she defeated Coby Jones-Swanson, Danny Jansen, Tyler Thorpe, Liam Maendl-Lawrance and Luke Littler - all games above 90 average.



Won a PDC Tour Card for 2026/27 by finishing second on the 2025 PDC Development Tour rankings, having won three events.



Has won two PDC Challenge Tour events in 2025.



Runaway number one on 2025 PDC Women’s Series rankings, having won 14 events out of 20 so far this year.



Final four events still to be played. She has now won 58 matches in a row and nine successive events on the PDC Women's Series.



Will compete in the Grand Slam of Darts in November in Wolverhampton.



Has also qualified for the PDC World Darts Championship in December, her second appearance at Alexandra Palace.



Sherrock's Ally Pally return confirmed by Greaves' brilliance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final of the Women's World Matchplay, where Lisa Ashton took on Fallon Sherrock

The top three available players in the Women's Series rankings automatically qualify for the World Championship, with Greaves' Development Tour finish and Lisa Ashton's Women's World Matchplay win already securing their spots for Alexandra Palace.

Fallon Sherrock sits second in the Order of Merit between those two and has now officially confirmed a sixth World Championship appearance, with the 31-year-old unable to drop out of the three qualification spots during the final four Women's Series events.

She earned the nickname "Queen of the Palace" for her historic run to the third round in 2020, where she became the first female to win a match at the event, although has suffered first-round exits in each of the past four years.

The other two spots via the Women's Series Order of Merit will be confirmed after their four remaining events on October 18 and 19, with Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Gemma Hayter currently occupying those places.

What's next?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at how the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts played out...

The next TV major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3 at the Alexandra Palace. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.