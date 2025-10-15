Michael van Gerwen will miss the Players Championship Finals after withdrawing from remaining ProTour events
Michael van Gerwen out of the Pro Tour event in Wigan on Wednesday and won't be present in Hildesheim this weekend for the European Tour event; you can watch the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from November 8-16 at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton
Wednesday 15 October 2025 12:49, UK
Michael van Gerwen will miss the Players Championship Finals for the first time in his career after withdrawing from Wednesday's ProTour event in Wigan.
The seven-time champion was already outside the qualifying spots for the prestigious tournament next month and has opted to skip the last three qualifying events.
He could have reached the top 64 with a win in the Players Championship 32 but has decided to return home.
Van Gerwen is languishing in 93rd position in the Players Championship Order of Merit, and with only the top 64 qualifying for November's ranked major at the Butlins Minehead Resort, the Dutchman has called time early on his quest to qualify.
Instead, the 36-year-old three-time world champion is set to put family first by spending time with his children amid his separation from his wife of 11 years, Daphne.
His dad Henri is also battling cancer which has forced Van Gerwen to put his darts career on hold.
The Dutchman told Darts World: "Everyone knows what has happened and right now, my focus is solely on my children.
"Obviously, the news about myself and their mother affects them enormously, and it's vital we both continue to provide love and attention no matter what.
"This is a decision that was already in place. I know my fans would like to see me in Minehead, but I assure them I will be back very soon.
"This has been a tough year and I now need to recharge the batteries ahead of the World Championships.
"I owe it to myself, my management, sponsors and also the fans to only perform when I'm fully focused and can give 100 per cent to the game I love.
"At this moment, my family are what matter most and they will always be the priority, regardless of anything else.
"Thank you for your continued words of support on social media. I do see them, and it means a lot.
"At the end of the day, just because we as professional dart players are in the spotlight, we are first and foremost loving parents."
Van Gerwen was beaten in the opening round of the recent World Grand Prix and suffered a first-round exit to Dom Taylor in Tuesday's Players Championship 31 in Wigan.
The Dutch star has also pulled out of this weekend's German Darts Championship - the final European Tour event of the season - but is already assured of a place in the upcoming European Championship in Dortmund from October 23-26.
