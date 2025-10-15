Michael van Gerwen will miss the Players Championship Finals after withdrawing from remaining ProTour events

Michael van Gerwen will miss the Players Championship Finals for the first time in his career after withdrawing from Wednesday's ProTour event in Wigan.

The seven-time champion was already outside the qualifying spots for the prestigious tournament next month and has opted to skip the last three qualifying events.

He could have reached the top 64 with a win in the Players Championship 32 but has decided to return home.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at how Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler joined the Triple Crown club by winning the World Championship, World Matchplay and Premier League

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Van Gerwen is languishing in 93rd position in the Players Championship Order of Merit, and with only the top 64 qualifying for November's ranked major at the Butlins Minehead Resort, the Dutchman has called time early on his quest to qualify.

Instead, the 36-year-old three-time world champion is set to put family first by spending time with his children amid his separation from his wife of 11 years, Daphne.

His dad Henri is also battling cancer which has forced Van Gerwen to put his darts career on hold.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen hits a sensational nine-darter in Munich at the Elten German Darts Grand Prix

The Dutchman told Darts World: "Everyone knows what has happened and right now, my focus is solely on my children.

"Obviously, the news about myself and their mother affects them enormously, and it's vital we both continue to provide love and attention no matter what.

"This is a decision that was already in place. I know my fans would like to see me in Minehead, but I assure them I will be back very soon.

"This has been a tough year and I now need to recharge the batteries ahead of the World Championships.

"I owe it to myself, my management, sponsors and also the fans to only perform when I'm fully focused and can give 100 per cent to the game I love.

"At this moment, my family are what matter most and they will always be the priority, regardless of anything else.

"Thank you for your continued words of support on social media. I do see them, and it means a lot.

"At the end of the day, just because we as professional dart players are in the spotlight, we are first and foremost loving parents."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Night Seven final clash between Luke Littler and Van Gerwen, where the 18-year-old hit a brilliant nine-darter!

Van Gerwen was beaten in the opening round of the recent World Grand Prix and suffered a first-round exit to Dom Taylor in Tuesday's Players Championship 31 in Wigan.

The Dutch star has also pulled out of this weekend's German Darts Championship - the final European Tour event of the season - but is already assured of a place in the upcoming European Championship in Dortmund from October 23-26.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW