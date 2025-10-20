Beau Greaves: Darts star ready for 'next step' in career and 'tough darts' ahead after earning PDC Tour Card and World Championship return

Beau Greaves has proven herself as the dominant force in women’s darts, with the 21-year-old now generating more headlines heading into a potentially historic spell for her in the sport.

Greaves extended her own winning streak on the PDC Women's Series to 86 matches as she secured all four of the remaining titles in Wigan last weekend, meaning she now won the last 13 one-day tournaments on the circuit and 18 during the season.

Her unbeaten run on the PDC Women's Series stretches back to April 13, smashing her previous record winning streak of 70 matches on the tour, with Greaves' success adding to an already impressive campaign.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I have a good games and I have my poor games, but I know when to step it up at the right time," Greaves said after her win. "I know I've won a lot of games on the trot and I know it's sometimes not an amazing standard, but it's still a lot of darts to throw. It's a good achievement."

Greaves finished second on the Winmau Development Tour this season to secure a PDC Tour Card for the next two years, just the second woman - after Lisa Ashton - to ever do so on merit, having won three times on the circuit during 2025.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A busy conclusion to the season now sees Greaves make a third consecutive Grand Slam of Darts appearance and face Gian van Veen in the PDC World Youth Championship final, then return to the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time in three years.

"It's a great end to the season," Greaves told PDC TV. "I look forward to next year already but I've got a busy end of the year! I absolutely love playing, so it's not a struggle for me. I love the competitiveness of it all.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Love The Darts podcast panel discuss the rules around the World Youth Championship and whether Luke Littler was right to compete in it

"It's just making sure I'm still enjoying it and not just playing for the sake of it. Obviously I know it's amazing to have a Tour card, but you still need to look after yourself and you're still okay and happy and content with what you're doing.

"It's probably going to be a big shock to me next year and I'm already aware of that. I just want to give it a good and see what happens, but I definitely need to plan ahead."

Greaves backs herself for world youth glory

'Beau 'n' Arrow' also won two events on the PDC Challenge Tour and had a run to the last 64 of the UK Open during 2025, losing 10-7 to Luke Humphries, plus took world champion Luke Littler to a final-leg decider during a Players Championship event in August.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler edged past Greaves at the Players Championship in August after a thrilling last-leg decider

The two-time PDC Women's World Matchplay champion then enjoyed a memorable debut at the PDC World Youth Championship earlier this month, where she beat Littler in an epic last-leg decider to book her spot in the final against defending champion Van Veen.

"That [reaching the final] was a massive bonus," Greaves told PDC TV. "Playing someone like Gian is going to be really hard for me - I'm well aware of that and I know I'm going to have to play well, but I can do it.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I wouldn't be there if I couldn't do it, so it's going to be really exciting. I'll definitely look more forward to those sort of games than I have done previous years. It's nice to challenge myself, push myself and I feel really confident at the minute."

Greaves suffered a first-round exit in her only previous World Championship appearance at the Alexandra Palace in 2023 but will return for this year's contest, live from December 11-January 3 on Sky Sports, rather than chase a fourth consecutive WDF World Darts Championship win.

"It has been a tough one," Greaves admitted. "Missing Lakeside this year is obviously going to be hard, but I'm ready for the next step. I love the WDF, but the PDC is obviously where it's at."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greaves won the 2024 Women's World Matchplay title with a 6-3 victory over Fallon Sherrock

Is Greaves a genuine Ally Pally contender?

As of October 20, with just over 50 days until the PDC World Darts Championship gets under way, Greaves is widely being touted as a 66/1 outsider with bookmakers to win the Sid Waddell Trophy.

That's the same price Littler was when the-then 16-year-old was during his fairy-tale run to the final two years ago, with it also making Greaves - in the bookies' eyes - a more likely contender than several former world champions and multiple winners of TV titles.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

2018 champion Rob Cross, two-time winner Peter 'Snakebite' Wright and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld are all currently heading into this year's contest at longer odds than Greaves, along with 2023 champion Michael Smith.

Dirk van Duijvenbode, who finished runner-up at the German Darts Championship final and was a quarter-finalist at the World Grand Prix earlier this month, Joe Cullen, Dave Chisnall and Dimitri van den Bergh are also players considered more unlikely candidates at this stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The 'Love the Darts' panel reflect on Greaves' victory over Littler at the World Youth Championship and how she could perform at the PDC World Darts Championship

"The important thing is that the media don't put pressure on her," world No 1 Humphries warned ahead of his run to the World Grand Prix final. "If we keep talking about her too much and keep putting her name all the time in the headlines, it'll just put pressure on her."

Big spell ahead for 'future champion' Greaves?

Even if Greaves fails to become the first female since Fallon Sherrock to progress from the Grand Slam of Darts group stage or beyond the opening round of the PDC World Darts Championship in the coming months, an exciting 2026 follows for one of the sports' biggest stars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greaves dismantled Cameron Menzies 5-1 to secure her first win at the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts

Humphries has backed Greaves to "flourish" on the PDC ProTour and believes she has the talent to break into the top 64 within two years, while the women's No 1 is excited to juggle balancing competing on the men's and women's circuits.

"I'm definitely going to try and play all the Women's Series," Greaves insisted. "At the same time, I haven't even looked at the schedule to be honest! It's all quite new to me and I know I need to manage it well.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I seem to have done an alright job of it [managing schedule] so far. I know it's a lot of darts and it's tough darts, but that's what I signed up for at the end of the day! I need to go through it and see what the plan is."

Deta Hedman - the first female darts player to beat a male player in a televised major - has described Greaves as "the best ladies player in history", with excitement building about what she could potentially achieve in the game.

"Beau has dominated the women's series and dominated women's darts across all codes that she is allowed to play in," Chris Murphy told the 'Love The Darts' podcast. "I think she is having a really incredible rise and her throw is technically superb.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Her temperament is spot on and she is just kind of carefree - that's dangerous for her opponents. There are many more chapters to be written. She will win a pro tour next year, I am calling it now. I think it's time to challenge herself.

"I think she could be the world champion. Not the women's world champion, the world champion."

What's next?

The next TV major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3 at the Alexandra Palace. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.