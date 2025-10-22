Luke Littler targets world No 1 spot at European Championship: How can world champion overtake Luke Humphries?

It has been an incredible few years for the 18-year-old but Luke Littler wants more - much more. The reigning world champion is on course to become world No 1, but how and when can he achieve it?

If Littler achieves his aim of becoming No 1 it will be quite the statement considering he was not even a PDC Tour Card holder until January 2024.

Shortly after his 6-1 dismantling of current No 1 Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final, Littler said Humphries' top spot was his main target, but before that, a trip to Wigan for the World Youth Championship.

Some thought his decision to play in the tournament was showing a touch of arrogance, but any criticism is unwarranted.

Littler is well within the age bracket (24 and under) to take part and was one of many who feature on the main circuit to play, including defending champion Gian van Veen.

In the end, Littler lost out to the brilliant Beau Greaves in the semi-finals.

It was a whirlwind week for Littler, so he opted to take the weekend off and miss the German Darts Championship in Hildesheim.

Littler is now ready for the busiest period of the darts calendar, culminating in his defence of the world championship at Alexandra Palace - just 50 days to go until it all gets under way - live on Sky Sports.

The teenager from Warrington has also announced a new management deal with Target Darts. So, why has he decided to make a change and can he become world No 1 this weekend in Dortmund? Michael Bridge has the answers...

How could Littler become world No 1 at the European Championship this weekend If Humphries loses in Round One in Dortmund, Littler becomes world No 1 if he makes the semi-finals.

If Humphries loses in Round Two, Littler become world No 1 if he makes the final.

If Humphries loses to Littler in the quarter-finals, then Littler will become world No 1 if he makes the final.

If Littler loses in R1, R2 or the QFs, Humphries will remain as world No 1.

If Littler wins the title in Dortmund, then he will become world No 1 regardless of how Humphries has done in the tournament.

If Humphries wins the European Championship, he will remain world No 1 and extend his lead over Littler.

Why has Littler switched management?

Littler is a global phenomenon! He enjoyed plenty of success with ZXF Sports Management - run by his previous manager Martin Foulds - and feels now is the right time for a change. Foulds worked with Littler since he signed for them as a 13-year-old in 2020.

They have parted ways on good terms.

Why Target?

He's been with them since he was 12, and because Littler is the first management client for the darts manufacturer. The company has provided his equipment throughout his career, supporting him throughout his journey on the PDC Development Tour and WDF circuit.

Now they have announced the first senior contract of his career, although Littler will also have his family to advise and manage him as well.

Products include Littler-endorsed 22g steel tip darts.

Target Darts chairman Garry Plummer is a longstanding mentor to Littler and was present throughout his incredible Ally Pally journey.

He said: "We believe that the best players in the world deserve the best darts in the world and we are honoured that Luke has put his trust in us and committed to a multi-year deal with Target.

"We pride ourselves on our ability to find and nurture the very best young talent.

"Luke is now a shining example to all the players in our Elite1 program and young people in general, of what can be achieved with hard work and the right team by your side.

"We are excited to continue our great partnership and to help Luke bring home many more titles in the years to come."

Do Target manage anyone else?

Littler joins the same stable as former world champions Phil Taylor, Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld and former World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, but the teenager is the first to have his management fully taken over by Target.

What is involved in managing a darts player?

It's a very busy job. Firstly, diary management. For Littler, he's wanted everywhere. TV appearances, exhibitions, promotional and sponsorship events all have to be accommodated around a packed PDC schedule.

The PDC tournaments are often weekly, including ProTour events, Euro Tour, and the majors.

What does the move mean for Littler's commercial potential?

Littler's profile is like nothing darts has seen before and he's played a huge part in contributing to record viewing figures, ticket sales, and merchandising revenue.

It might be a new deal in terms of representation, but Target have been with Littler since he was 12 and signed him then.

Six years later he's one of the biggest names in sport - not just darts!

Could he use new darts?

All darts players like to modify now and again. Peter Wright is famous for changing darts several times during a match. The weight rarely changes but the design can. This deal is a new era for Littler so we should expect some brand updates in the months ahead.

What's left for him to win this year?

Plenty! The European Championship, the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals, and of course, the World Championship.

