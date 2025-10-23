European Championship darts: Raymond van Barneveld "not scared" of Luke Littler despite knowing odds against him in first round

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld insists he is "not scared" of current world champion Luke Littler ahead of their meeting at the European Championship in Germany.

At 58, Van Barneveld remains unphased despite Littler's unprecedented rise to become the face of the sport at the age of 18.

Remarkably, Van Barneveld won all five of his world titles before Littler was even born. The pair meet on Friday at a tournament in which Littler could become the world No 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Grand Prix final match between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries

"I'm 58 years old playing against an 18-year-old that's full of energy and I'm like an old dog," Van Barneveld said.

"Like a younger dog, they want to play. They're exciting. But an older dog is like, 'guys, leave me alone'. And that's a bit harder at the moment.

"I don't have the 100 per cent focus I used to have for all these years because you grow older. Your muscles are different, we spoke about my diabetes, that's still not right.

"I just play the board and hopefully I can play a good game and there's always a chance you can beat them.

"If I can beat the current world champion, the world No 2, that would be a massive result, of course."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Michael van Gerwen's first round game against Raymond van Barneveld in the World Matchplay

If 'Barney' was to pull off an upset, he would face James Wade or Mike De Decker and then potentially Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals.

But he knows that is a big ask, and admits that it's beyond what he expects to do this year.

"I don't look further [than this first game] yet because there's no point," Barneveld said.

"I'm not in a position to do that, you know. I'm doing OK, but it's not like the old Ray anymore, I'm playing quarters and semis.

"I have to be realistic. For the last two years, all the majors I go out in the first round. So I'm not going to say that I will survive this.

"I want to, my head is saying 'yeah, I can'. But to be realistic, it's not happening for me at the moment. Maybe in the future, who can say? The World Championship can be anyone's tournament and I'm already in my head to have a good result there."

Just two years ago Littler revealed how he had admired Van Barneveld as a child playing darts, calling his opponent a 'legend'.

Now Littler goes into their match as a clear favourite, but Van Barneveld still has some advice for the teenage sensation despite being "flabbergasted" by his ability.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler's mother, Lisa, described her son's match against idol Raymond van Barneveld as a 'dream come true' for the teenage darts sensation

Littler is returning to competition in Germany having suggested earlier this year that he did not overly enjoy competing in the country, having been booed at the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich.

"I don't think it's clever to say you don't like to play here or there," Van Barneveld said.

"But he's young and we all know this. And you have to learn."