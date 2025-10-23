European Championship Darts: Michael van Gerwen scrapes through shaky last-leg decider against Wessel Nijman in Dortmund

Four-time winner Michael van Gerwen survived seven missed match darts against Wessel Nijman to squeeze into round two of the European Championship in Dortmund.

World youth champion Gian van Veen showed why he's one of the most exciting young talents in the game with victory, but 2019 runner-up Gerwyn Price and World Cup partner Jonny Clayton both exited in the opening round at the Westfalenhalle.

Up-and-coming star Nijman crumbled under the pressure, squandering seven match darts to gift four-time champion Van Gerwen a reprieve and a last-leg victory from 4-2 down.

European Championship - Thursday October 23 results Round One Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta Gerwyn Price 3-6 Daryl Gurney Jonny Clayton 3-6 Ryan Searle Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen Stephen Bunting 3-6 Chris Dobey

Van Gerwen retained his 100 per cent record against his fellow Dutchman winning all five of their meetings.

The Dutchman will take on Chris Dobey next after 'Hollywood' defied a 109.2 average from Stephen Bunting to seal a high-quality win with a 105.7 average, five 180s and 60 per cent on the doubles.

Bunting broke the record for the highest losing average in the history of the tournament with 109.20.

It was sweet revenge for Daryl Gurney after his defeat to Price earlier this year in Blackpool, as the Northern Irishman punished a host of missed doubles from 'The Iceman' to send the much-fancied Welshman home 6-3.

Gurney seized upon a shambolic display of finishing (3-17) from Price to progress.

Ryan Searle punished 11 missed darts at doubles from Clayton to cruise into the second round for the fourth time in five European Championship appearances.

Former semi-finalist Van Veen safely dispatched Damon Heta 6-3 with a 98.7 average.

It's the fourth first round defeat in a row for Australian No 1 Heta at the European Championship - including twice to Van Veen.

Image: Home favourite Martin Schindler overcame Dave Chisnall in a thriller

Home hero Martin Schindler recovered from 3-0 down to edge out Dave Chisnall in a last-leg thriller sending the crowd into pandemonium.

The Wall ended the match with a cool 104 average and 66 per cent on the doubles for his first European Championship win at the sixth time of asking.

In the battle of the former European champions, Ross Smith eliminated Peter Wright 6-2, pinning a fabulous 128 checkout on the bull and averaged just shy of 95 en route to victory.

That result sees Wright - the former two-time world champion - drop provisionally to 30 in the world rankings as he was defending money from winning this title two years ago.

Ryan Joyce became the first man through to the last 16 on his debut after overcoming last year's semi-finalist Luke Woodhouse 6-3 with a 96.93 average and a high checkout of 122.

What's happening on Friday night in Dortmund?

Image: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are both in action on a bumper Friday night in Germany

Nathan Aspinall returns to Germany as the No 1 seed following his hat-trick of European Tour successes in 2025. He opens his title challenge against two-time champion Rob Cross in a blockbuster tussle.

World No 1 Humphries gets his title bid underway against Poland's premier player Krzysztof Ratajski.

Humphries could potentially surrender his top dog status this weekend, with Littler aiming to overhaul his World Cup partner on German soil.

Littler has been pitted against five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld in his opener, and the teenager wonderkid will become the new world No 1 if he scoops the £120,000 top prize in Dortmund.

Fixtures from Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle on Friday October 24 Round One Niko Springer vs Jermaine Wattimena Gary Anderson vs Cameron Menzies James Wade vs Mike De Decker Josh Rock vs Ricardo Pietreczko Luke Humphries vs Krzysztof Ratajski Luke Littler vs Raymond van Barneveld Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Danny Noppert

James Wade - the 2018 European Champion - and Belgian No 1 Mike De Decker also do battle, as Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies collide in an all-Scottish affair.

Northern Ireland's World Cup champion Josh Rock takes on German No 2 Ricardo Pietreczko, with another home favourite Niko Springer up against 2024 runner-up Jermaine Wattimena.

Elsewhere, Dutch duo Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert will go head-to-head in a battle of the recent European Tour finalists, as Aspinall or Cross await the winner on Saturday evening.

