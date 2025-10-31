Former champion Michael Smith secures Grand Slam of Darts spot through qualifying along with Ricky Evans and Danny Noppert
Former world champion Michael Smith among the eight players to secure a spot in the 2025 Grand Slam of Darts; you can watch the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from November 8-16 at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton
Friday 31 October 2025 16:21, UK
Former champion Michael Smith was among the eight players to secure a spot in the 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts at Friday's Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Wigan.
Following the conclusion of the PDC ProTour season on Thursday, the Robin Park Leisure Centre played host to the Grand Slam of Darts Tour Card Holder Qualifier, as 104 players competed for the final eight spots in the £650,000 event.
Smith - the 2022 Grand Slam champion - will make his first televised appearance since March's UK Open, after halting Krzysztof Ratajski's fightback in the final round of qualification.
Grand Slam of Darts Qualifiers
✅ Connor Scutt
✅ Danny Noppert
✅ Karel Sedlacek
✅ Lukas Wenig
✅ Luke Woodhouse
✅ Wessel Nijman
✅ Michael Smith
✅ Ricky Evans
- Latest darts schedule and results: TV majors and more
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
The St Helens star ran out a 5-3 winner against Poland's No 1 to secure his Wolverhampton return, having also averaged 105 in a 5-1 demolition of Rusty-Jake Rodriguez, before surviving match darts in edging past 2020 winner Jose de Sousa.
Wessel Nijman - fresh from Players Championship 34 success on Thursday - defied a 112.57 average from Ritchie Edhouse to prevail in their winner-takes-all showdown, averaging almost 107 after dumping out 2014 runner-up Dave Chisnall earlier in the day.
Nijman's compatriot Danny Noppert will also return to the Grand Slam stage, following up averages of 107 and 102 against Chris Landman and Alan Soutar with a 5-2 success against his fellow countryman Dennie Olde Kalter.
Connor Scutt will make his second consecutive Grand Slam of Darts appearance after defeating two-time world champion Peter Wright and Belgian No 1 Mike De Decker en route to qualification, averaging almost 101 across his four matches in Wigan.
Ricky Evans dumped out top seed Rob Cross before averaging 101 to dispatch Mensur Suljovic and clinch his qualification, as the Kettering ace prepares to make his first Wolverhampton appearance since 2020.
Luke Woodhouse overcame Martijn Dragt, Michele Turetta and Christian Kist to book his place in the £650,000 event, with newcomers Karel Sedlacek and Lukas Wenig completing the list of eight qualifiers.
Czech No 1 Sedlacek will make his debut following a 103 average in his decisive showdown against Keane Barry, while German star Wenig recorded deciding-leg victories over Thibault Tricole and Jermaine Wattimena to break new ground in his career.
Cross was one of several high-profile names to miss out on qualification, alongside former European Champion Ross Smith and Belgian duo De Decker and Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Three-time finalist Wright has failed to qualify for the Grand Slam for the first time since 2012, following his whitewash defeat at the hands of Scutt, with 2012 champion Raymond van Barneveld succumbing against Chisnall in his opening round tie.
Chisnall will be another big-name absentee in the West Midlands, with Wattimena, Cameron Menzies, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Joe Cullen also falling short in Wigan.
Reigning champion Luke Littler will headline a star-studded 32-player field in Wolverhampton, which also includes world No 1 Luke Humphries and three-time champion Michael van Gerwen.
Newly crowned European Champion Gian van Veen will be chasing back-to-back televised titles, as three-time winner Gerwyn Price returns to the Grand Slam stage after missing out on qualification 12 months ago.
The 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will take place at WV Active Aldersley from November 8-16, as 32 players go head-to-head for the prestigious Eric Bristow Trophy.
The draw for the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will be made on Monday November 3.
2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts
Tour Card Holder Qualifier
Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan, Friday October 31
Last 16
Ricky Evans 5-1 Mensur Suljovic
Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Christian Kist
Connor Scutt 5-3 Mike De Decker
Wessel Nijman 5-2 Ritchie Edhouse
Danny Noppert 5-2 Dennie Olde Kalter
Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Keane Barry
Michael Smith 5-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
Lukas Wenig 5-4 Jermaine Wattimena
Qualifying Players
Invited in the following order
TV Event Finalists, then European Tour & Players Championship Winners
Luke Littler
Luke Humphries
Gian van Veen
Michael van Gerwen
Josh Rock
Daryl Gurney
Martin Lukeman
James Wade
Jonny Clayton
Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting
Gary Anderson
Martin Schindler
Niko Springer
Chris Dobey
Damon Heta
Tour Card Holder Qualifiers
Ricky Evans
Luke Woodhouse
Connor Scutt
Wessel Nijman
Danny Noppert
Karel Sedlacek
Michael Smith
Lukas Wenig
Additional Qualifiers
Jurjen van der Velde
Lisa Ashton
Cam Crabtree
Stefan Bellmont
Beau Greaves
Alexis Toylo
Alex Spellman
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League, World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW