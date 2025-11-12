Michael Smith's battle back to form continues at Grand Slam: Former world champion targeting 'fresh beginnings' amid arthritis issues

Michael Smith is carving out a new normal for himself in the world of darts as he continues a battling return at the Grand Slam while contending with arthritis, a last-16 meeting with Chris Dobey his next task.

Smith progressed to the knockouts in Wolverhampton from a tough Group A, his wins over Nathan Aspinall and Alex Spellman enough as Luke Humphries defeated 'The Asp' to help 'Bully Boy' through.

It continues Smith's remarkable return after he went through qualifying just to be in the tournament that kick-started a run of major wins back in 2022.

It has not been easy for the St Helens man, injuries plaguing his year and specialist equipment being required to just get him through his matches as he struggles with pain in his wrists, ankles, and shoulders.

His emotions were visible in a post-match interview following his opening win over Aspinall, Smith realising that his hard work has come to bear fruit.

While it is a lot for Smith to contend with, he is trying to focus on the "stepping stones" he needs to ensure he has a big run not only at the Grand Slam but with the World Darts Championship on the horizon.

"Luke has helped me out massively and I'm into the last 16 now, so I can finally relax, go out in my group and try and play somewhere like I have been doing for the last couple of weeks of practising, and just have a go from there," Smith said.

"It was kind of a back-door job, I should never have been here.

"I just want to be ready for the Worlds and I just want to be happy again playing darts, and I think you've seen now, I'm not playing the greatest, but I'm just happy to be back.

"You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, I could get on another scooter and do my left arm. It's one of them, you don't know what's going to happen.

"If you see my preparation for these, I've got the machines on my feet, my wrist, my shoulder, and I've got to learn to do different things now, and it happens, but I'm hoping it's the start to a fresh beginning now.

"I'm not pushing the big boys but I'm trying to get back to where I am, and to be back now, I'm happy with it."

Smith's new routine

So, what exactly is the system Smith has to use to be able to play? It is an icing and heating plate that he works around his body and helps sooth the arthritic pain that he now realises he will have to contend with for the long-term and "grit his teeth" because he is done watching all the stars from the sidelines.

He faces a fellow Premier League star in Dobey in the last 16 as they battle it out for a quarter-final spot.

"It's literally like a plate and instead of holding my ice on my hand, once you finish the ice, you're trying to warm it up with a heat pad, but it does it all for me now," he added.

"I have got 20 minutes every session, six degrees, and then it goes to 40 degrees, I do that for 20 minutes. But I do that on my wrist for 20, then my shoulder for 20, and then I do it on my left foot, then the right side, and then underneath, so it's like an hour and 20 minutes. It is a constant cycle with it.

"It's arthritis, it's not going away. I've got arthritis in my left foot, severe in the right, and just normal in the right wrist.

"It's not going to go away. Especially in my wrist, when I broke them both when I was 19, so we're talking about 16 years now, I've just got to grit my teeth again.

"When I won the Worlds, it was like my body just went, 'you have finally done it now, just become relaxed' and the minute I relaxed, that's when it happened, the pain started to set in.

"I spent five months watching Luke [Humphries] and Nathan [Aspinall] in the Premier League, they're the big boys, they're the stars.

"Dobey is another Premier League player. I've just got to go on with it now.

"I've got no pressure now but playing Dobey, he is another good friend as well.

"It's just about concentrating now. It's a longer format."

Smith's motivation: His children and his hunger for more

When going through trials and tribulations, there has to be something to focus on to keep you going.

For Smith, that has been his children and wanting to be back on the "big screen".

"My boys are both rugby players and they both play darts. What example would I set if I quit?

"You've got to keep fighting it and keep going through barriers. That's what I'm trying to set.

"I'd love to quit and just retire, but sadly enough, the bank balance isn't great. I just want to set a prime example for my kids.

"And when they're like 17, 18, if they are good enough and they fight through the barriers to get the big contracts from the rugby, or if they want to come to darts as well, just show them you'll never quit, because it will happen.

"I remember when I wanted to quit darts, and then I broke both my hands when I was 19, just giving me that hunger again.

"And this year, the same, sitting out everything, just giving me the hunger back.

"I just want to fight again, I just want to play again. And I want to be back, I want to be on the big screen.

"I'm sick of watching Humphries win everything, it's annoying me now."

What's coming up on Wednesday?

Wednesday sees the start of the last 16 with four second-round matches including Gerwyn Price vs Miartin Schindler and Chris Dobey vs Michael Smith.

Wednesday November 12, 7pm (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round

Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

