Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Michael Smith, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price through to last 16 as Nathan Aspinall misses out

Michael Smith booked his spot in the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 as a 5-2 win against Alex Spellman and Luke Humphries’ 5-3 win over Nathan Aspinall decided Group A.

It continues a defiant fairytale-esque run so far for 'Bullyboy' as the St Helens man battles back from a raft of injuries, making it through qualifying to just be involved in the tournament.

However, for Aspinall, it brings an end to his tournament with his loss to 'Cool Hand' the final nail in the coffin.

After beating Aspinall, Smith lost to Luke Humphries, who hit a nine-darter to wrap up the encounter on Sunday evening.

However, he bounced back from that loss with three breaks of throw in a battling display against Spellman before nervously watching on as his fate was decided.

His win over Spellman meant that Aspinall needed to win 5-2 or better to make it through to the last 16, while Humphries needed one leg to progress and three legs to send himself and Smith through.

The world No 1 made sure to ensure his tournament would continue as he wrapped up the opening leg against the throw with a 10-darter, a sensational 129 checkout then moving him 2-0 ahead.

That left Aspinall the task of having to win five legs on the spin. He won the first required to bring the score to 2-1 but then Humphries showed his scoring prowess to race ahead and clinch the fourth leg on 52 to send Aspinall home and his fellow former champion through, an eventual 5-3 victory putting him top of Group A.

Image: The next round for Groups A-D are decided at the Grand Slam of Darts

"I just want to be ready for the worlds, and I just want to be happy again playing darts," Smith said.

"I think you have seen now, I'm not playing the greatest, but I'm just happy to be back.

"You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, I could get on another scooter and do my left arm, it's one of them,

"You don't know what's going to happen, if you see my preparation for these, I've got the machines on my feet, my wrist, my shoulder, and I've got to learn to do different things now, and it happens, but I'm hoping it's the start to a fresh beginning now."

Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Monday's results James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D) Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B) Stephen Bunting 4-5 Luke Woodhouse (C) Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C) Damon Heta 3-5 Jurjen van der Velde (B) Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D) Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A) Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Price, Schindler, Van der Velde win straight shootouts

Three-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price made sure of his place in the next round by topping Group D with a 5-1 demolition of Stefan Bellmont.

Price came out firing and did not let up in a similar showing to his battering of James Wade, his signature roar showing just how much it meant to be going again at a tournament at which he has found glory so many times.

After taking four legs on the spin, Bellmont managed to get on the board, but that only saw the 'Iceman' go up another notch, starting with a 180 and eventually taking out D10.

Meanwhile, James Wade exited Group D and the Grand Slam on a high with a 5-2 victory over Ricky Evans.

Price will now take on Martin Schindler, who booked his spot in the last 16 for the first time ever after winning 5-2 in a straight shootout with Alexis Toylo to take second spot in Group C.

Schindler managed to find crucial breaks of throw to move 4-1 in front and, despite Toylo breaking back, the German No 1 used his darts well and took out a lovely 100 on D10 to seal the victory.

Luke Woodhouse made Stephen Bunting suffer another last-leg loss as he secured top spot in the same group and sent the 'Bullet' home winless, the St Helens man unable to take out his match dart on D18 to make sure he left the Grand Slam with a victory.

World Youth Champion runner-up Jurjen van der Velde made it through to the last 16 at the first time of asking with a 5-3 win over Damon Heta in Group B and now faces a mega clash with Humphries as he looks to continue what has been a dream debut so far.

There was nothing separating the two as they held their throw for seven straight legs until 22-year-old Van der Velde got his opportunity and had three match darts at D16, finally taking it out and going wild as he sent 'The Heat' home.

Meanwhile, Chris Dobey made it a clean sweep in Group B and wrapped up top spot with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over 2024 finalist Martin Lukeman who has been unable to replicate the heights he reached last time out in Wolverhampton.

He now takes on Smith in a mouthwatering clash for a place in the quarter-finals.

Grand Slam last 16: Groups A-D Group A 1) Luke Humphries 2) Michael Smith Group B 1) Chris Dobey 2) Jurjen Van der Velde Group C 1) Luke Woodhouse 2) Martin Schindler Group D 1) Gerwyn Price 2) Ricky Evans

What's coming up on Tuesday?

Tuesday rounds off the group stage at the Grand Slam of Darts 2025, with Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson the standout match as they go to battle for the second qualification spot from Group G. Luke Littler, Gian van Veen, and Josh Rock also feature.

Tuesday November 11, 7pm (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (H)

Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (F)

Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (F)

