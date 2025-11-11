Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen ends Gary Anderson's 17-year record as Beau Greaves registers victory

Gary Anderson is out in the group stages of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career after a 5-2 loss to Michael van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen came out of the blocks flying and found his scoring boots to go 2-0 ahead with a 108.45 average, with 'The Flying Scotsman' unable to get a foothold in the game.

After Anderson got a leg on the board, the 'Green Machine' reasserted his dominance with a break of throw and then followed it with a clutch hold to put himself one leg away from victory and Anderson on the edge of a situation he has never faced before.

From there, after missing three match darts, Van Gerwen eventually sealed the victory on D8 to round off an electric display, meaning Anderson has failed to get out of the group on his 18th appearance in the Grand Slam, ending a remarkable 17-year run of being in last-16 contention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Grand Slam of Darts group stage match between Gary Anderson and Beau Greaves

That sees Van Gerwen take top spot in Group G and now face Danny Noppert for a spot in the quarter-finals.

"Let me get one thing straight. To get knocked out in a tournament by Gary is not a shame. But I know what I'm capable of and I think I did everything right today, what I could have done," Van Gerwen said.

"You always try to do as good as possible for yourself and I want to do this all the time. I know I can do it because I've shown it multiple times before, but it's not as easy as everyone thinks.

"To beat Gary here in a 5-2 game, it gives you a lot of confidence, it gives you a lot of joy. But we know there's still a long way to go if I want to do well in this tournament."

Beau Greaves signed off her Grand Slam campaign with an almighty 5-3 comeback win against Niko Springer, with the German the other player to progress alongside Van Gerwen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves reeled off five consecutive legs to beat Niko Springer in the group stage of the Grand Slam of Darts

After going three legs down, Greaves reeled off five legs on the spin with a 104 and 137 checkout on the way, Springer's annoyance at the crowd firmly being on her side only working against him.

It is a deserved moment for the world's best women's player after she pushed both Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen all the way.

"Obviously there is a lot to take from it. I've thrown some good darts, I've just had probably some bad timing," Greaves said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves was agonisingly close to a sensational win over Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts after missing a match dart in their final leg decider

"I've just not hit the right shots at the right time and that starts throwing it. But other than that, I've enjoyed all three games I've had and I've just been unlucky. I've played well and just not got the results.

"I just feel confident with my game, do you know what I mean? I'm just trying to get through it and just after getting my Tour card, I am looking forward to it.

"I don't really like the hype around all of it. I don't really want people talking about me and that.

"It's how I get on with it. I don't need other people to tell me I'm not ready. I know that, do you know what I mean?

"I know I'm not ready for the big leagues and that."

Grand Slam of Darts: Tuesday evening results Jonny Clayton 5-4 Danny Noppert (H) Niko Springer 3-5 Beau Greaves (G) Luke Littler 5-1 Daryl Gurney (E) Lukas Wenig 5-1 Cam Crabtree (H) Connor Scutt 5-3 Karel Sedlacek (E) Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson (G) Wessel Nijman 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F) Gian van Veen 2-5 Josh Rock (F)

Rock roars through and sends Van Veen home

The most complicated group of the night was Group F, from which Gian van Veen, Wessel Nijman, and Josh Rock all started the night with a chance of progressing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock gives his reaction after beating Gian van Veen to secure his progress to the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts

Nijman knew he had to beat Lisa Ashton, who was already eliminated, by 5-1 or better and he did just that with a whitewash, leaving it a straight shootout between Rock and Van Veen for top spot.

The final match of the night was the battle that many predicted between the world No 7 and world No 10 but the pivotal moment came in the sixth leg as Rock broke Van Veen's throw to go 4-2 ahead, Northern Ireland's No 1 clinching the match on D18 and sparking wild celebrations.

Grand Slam Last 16: Groups E-H Group E 1) Luke Littler 2) Connor Scutt Group F 1) Josh Rock 2) Wessel Nijman Group G 1) Michael van Gerwen 2) Niko Springer Group H 1) Lukas Wenig 2) Danny Noppert

Littler completes clean sweep as title defence continues

Luke Littler rounded off a clean sweep of Group E as he brushed aside Daryl Gurney in a 5-2 victory, sealing him top spot as he continues his charge to try and defend his title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Grand Slam of Darts group stage match between Luke Littler and Daryl Gurney

Gurney was already out of the tournament and it showed, Littler trying to play the showman by consistently setting up the 170 but 'The Nuke' could not find the moment to set the crowd alight.

He will be joined by Connor Scutt from Group E after he won his winner-takes-all clash with Karel Sedlacek, battling to a 5-3 victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lukas Wenig hit this magnificent finish against Cam Crabtree during their Grand Slam of Darts group stage game

Meanwhile, Danny Noppert has finished second in Group H after suffering a 5-4 final-leg loss to Jonny Clayton in what was a high-quality contest, 'The Ferret' signing out of the Grand Slam for 2025 on a high in a match that rained 180s and ton-plus checkouts.

Lukas Wenig picked up the second qualification spot in the group with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over debutant Cam Crabtree, who could not keep up in the pressure moments.

Last 16: Group E-H fixtures Luke Littler vs Wessel Nijman Josh Rock vs Connor Scutt Michael van Gerwen vs Danny Noppert Lukas Wenig vs Niko Springer

What's coming up on Wednesday?

Wednesday sees the start of the last 16 with four second-round matches including Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler and Chris Dobey vs Michael Smith.

Wednesday November 12, 7pm (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round

Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

Who will win the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Tuesday from 7pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW