Grand Slam of Darts: Luke Humphries opens up on 'crippling pain' that nearly saw the world No 1 pull out of tournament

Luke Humphries revealed he thought he was going to have to pull out of the Grand Slam of Darts after suffering "crippling pain" ahead of his last-16 match on Wednesday.

If unaware of Humphries' injury, you would not have known he was dealing with a suspected back spasm other than a few winces throughout, the world No 1 getting off to an electric start as he raced 5-0 ahead with a remarkable average of over 117.

He eventually wrapped up a 10-3 victory over debutante Jurjen Van der Velde to set up a quarter-final clash with fellow injury-battler Michael Smith, who survived a ludicrous 11-match darts from Chris Dobey to win the deciding leg drama.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith and Chris Dobey play out one of the most dramatic last legs as Bully Boy finally takes the game after 18 missed match darts.

While it was a brilliant performance from the 2023 Grand Slam champion, he admitted that he wasn't sure if he was going to be able to get on the stage at all after spending his day trying to alleviate the pain he was in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries reveals he woke up with a spasm that almost made him pull out of the tournament and required three hours of physio to get him ready for his match against Jurjen van der Velde.

"I have no idea how I made that happen. When I woke up this morning, I couldn't lift my head off the pillow," Humphries told Sky Sports.

"I think I had a back spasm. I was thinking I might have to pull out today, my back was so bad.

"I've got to thank Mandy, my physio, who spent three hours massaging it. I think adrenaline got me over the line.

"I guess I'm just a fighter. I surprise myself sometimes. From almost having to pull out this morning to playing like that - it's something special."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurjen van der Velde celebrates finally winning a leg against a dominant Luke Humphries in the second round of the 2025 Grand Slam of Darts.

Indeed, Humphries is not quite sure how he picked up the injury but knows he is a "fighter" and will continue to give the fans what they want as he tries to pick up another major.

"I woke up this morning and couldn't get my head off the pillow. I've had a bad neck for a few days, but it's been fine. But I sat up and the crippling pain that came across this part [my shoulder] was awful," he added.

"I didn't say anything before because I didn't want Jurjen to know. It's been a struggle for me all day. It's crazy how you can perform like that with an injury I've had to deal with.

"I cannot believe I've done that. I'm in a lot of pain now, it's hurting me, but I'm a fighter. I put everything on the line tonight. I was never going to give in and not give the fans what they want."

Webster: Humphries is showing why he is a threat

For Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster, the performance Humphries put in given the injury he was suffering shows just why he continues to be a "threat" and will always make an impact in the big moments.

"It was just a brilliant display, wasn't it? He looked really uncomfortable on the walk-on. You noticed he didn't branch out his right arm. He seemed a bit rigid, but then he got off to an absolute flyer," Webster said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries hits a nine-darter to win his Grand Slam of Darts group stage game against Michael Smith.

"There were a few loose darts, and he looked like he was in a little pain. But overall, that was such a polished performance.

"I bet he's glad he didn't pull out, because now he's got a couple of days before he plays again, giving him more time for treatment.

"What a campaign this is turning into for the world No 1. There's lots going on, isn't there? There's talk of him not being the world No 1 at the end of this tournament, yet he wants to remain there.

"Twelve months ago, he exited the group on a bit of a whimper after winning the previous year, so he wanted to make an impact this time. He's done that.

"He got through a tricky group, and it could have been a tough draw [against Jurjen van der Velde] had he not started so breathtakingly and controlled the match.

"That's when he's at his best, in full flow. That's why he's won multiple major titles. He's going to be a huge threat here this week, of course."

What's coming up on Thursday?

Thursday concludes the last 16 with four second-round matches including Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Josh Rock all vying for quarter-final spots.

Thursday November 13 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round (best of 19 legs)

Lukas Wenig v Niko Springer

Josh Rock v Connor Scutt

Luke Littler v Wessel Nijman

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Who will win the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW