Grand Slam of Darts: Luke Littler ready for 'fireworks' against Josh Rock in quarter-finals

Luke Littler says he is expecting "fireworks" when he takes on Josh Rock in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The last time Littler and Rock met in a major was a special semi-final at the World Matchplay when 'The Nuke' fired in a spectacular nine-darter on the way to an extraordinary 17-14 victory, fighting back and rattling off 10 legs in a row.

Despite Rock not being at his best in his last 16 win over Connor Scutt, Littler is primed for Rock to be back to his best when they clash once again.

While he gets on with the Northern Irishman off the oche, he knows they have to be "enemies" once again on the big stage if he is going to keep his title defence going alongside his quest for world No 1.

"Yes, 100 per cent (there will be fireworks)," Littler said.

"Obviously, Josh played nowhere near his best. 89 average, that isn't Josh. But, obviously, if he sees that, he's going to absolutely kick himself and he's got to be up for it.

"Because I'm always up for a good game, especially Josh, and hopefully I can go into a 5-0 lead and not 5-0 like the match play.

"I think no one is friends on stage and you're on your own up there. You've got to do your job. But backstage we'll always chat, we'll always have a laugh. But once we're on stage then we are enemies and we've got to do our job.

"Josh has been on Tour longer than me, but we've always had a relationship as mates. Now he's joined Target and I'm with Target, so it makes it all very easy.

"We're all Target players and we're all in the same competitions. We are always going to talk to each other. It's just nice. But once we're on stage, we're enemies.

"It's going to be another great battle. Like I said, he didn't play his best, but I am sure Josh will be back.

"He had an 89 average, he's going to easily put another 10, 15 points on that average against me and I've got to expect it coming."

On that quest for world No 1? Catch me if you can!

Littler now knows that just booking a spot in the final of the Grand Slam would secure him the world No 1 spot that he has been chasing, seeing him usurp Luke Humphries.

Littler admits he has his sights set on "absolutely everything" with no one singular target motivating him.

"If someone plays their best darts, they might catch me but tonight felt very good. I have my eyes on everything, the title, world No 1," Littler added.

"I know if I get to the final I'll be world No 1, so I'm taking it game by game and hopefully Josh and I can have another good game like the Matchplay."

