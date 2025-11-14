Grand Slam of Darts: Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price set up semi-final showdown as Michael Smith's run comes to an end
Luke Humphries is into his third Grand Slam semi-final after beating Michael Smith in the quarters; Gerwyn Price secured a 16-9 victory over Ricky Evans to make it through to the semi-finals; watch the Grand Slam of Darts every night live from 7pm on Sky Sports
Friday 14 November 2025 22:37, UK
Luke Humphries set up a semi-final clash with Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts with a 16-8 victory over Michael Smith in Wolverhampton.
It is Humphries' third semi-final in this major as he looks to claim it for a second time, while 2022 Grand Slam champion Smith's return from injury has come to an end after a valiant display.
Humphries was in the zone and made it count early on in the clash, sweeping up the first four legs before Smith managed to stop the rot by taking out D10 to bring the score to 4-1.
The second session went entirely with the throw to see the world No 1 move 7-3 in front, 'Bully Boy' stepping things up but Humphries continuing to play beautifully.
The two former Grand Slam champions then took things up a notch and sent Wolverhampton wild as they both got themselves on nine-dart attempts, Smith then adding T20 and T19 before narrowly missing D12, 'Cool Hand' missing his seventh dart at T20.
That leg gave Smith the world of confidence and with it he took the initiative to claim four legs on the bounce, two breaks of throw and a ridiculously poor leg from both on the doubles bringing things level at 7-7.
However, just when he needed a big moment, Humphries found a sublime 138 checkout against the throw to stop the St Helens man taking the lead.
That took the wind out of Smith's sails and allowed Humphries to put his foot on the gas to move 12-7 in front with five legs in his favour, Smith halting the slide once again to close at 12-8.
That was the last leg Smith took, though, as Humphries just tuned out the noise and picked up the four remaining legs he needed.
"I got involved in that 180, 180, 180, 180! I was thinking of you [Wayne Mardle]," Humphries told Sky Sports afterwards, talking about the nine-dart moment.
"As soon as Michael missed that D12, I said to him 'this is my chance to do what you did!'
"I think it affected me for a few legs! I let my guard down a bit.
"I missed D1 a lot. But a solid performance apart from that."
Grand Slam of Darts: Quarter-final Results
|Ricky Evans
|9-16
|Gerwyn Price
|Luke Humphries
|16-8
|Michael Smith
Price shows composure to beat Evans and book semi spot
Gerwyn Price booked his spot in the semi-finals with a comprehensive 16-9 victory over Ricky Evans.
Every time Price has made the semi-finals of the tournament, he has gone on to win - in 2018, 2019, and 2021 - and the Welshman will hope that is the case again as he chases his fourth Grand Slam title.
Price came out firing as he rattled off the first four legs, Evans' doubling really causing him trouble before he managed to avoid the whitewash in the first session with a break of throw.
Evans upped his average to over 108 in the second session to get himself back into the contest with a couple of holds of throw, but Price then took his moment for a break of throw to move 7-3 ahead, letting out his signature roar.
'Rapid Ricky' would just not give up and found a break of throw to bring the scoreline to 9-6, battling away despite Price being the superior player and hitting a 116 checkout on his way to 12-8.
But a big break of throw, two holds, and a 101 checkout on tops sealed the victory.
"It's mad how everyone plays their best game against me! Twice Ricky played well in this tournament and it's twice against me," Price told Sky Sports.
"I didn't play at my top game, but I played really good tonight.
"I was quite calm apart from halfway through. I saw Ricky getting them [the crowd] up but I was like 'I'm giving that back, I have to!'
"I love Ricky, he's a great player, he's in some great form. He's been fantastic over the last couple of months.
"I'm coming back to my best. I'm not there yet."
Confirmed Grand Slam Semi-Final
|Luke Humphries
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
What's coming up on Saturday?
Saturday sees the quarter-final action come to a close at the Grand Slam with Luke Littler taking on Josh Rock and Lukas Wenig up against Danny Noppert.
Saturday November 15 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
Quarter-Finals (best of 31 legs)
Lukas Wenig vs Danny Noppert
Luke Littler vs Josh Rock
