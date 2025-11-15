Grand Slam of Darts: Luke Littler battles through to semi-finals with victory over Josh Rock to set up meeting with Danny Noppert

Luke Littler is through to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts after a battling 16-12 victory in a high-quality clash with Josh Rock in Wolverhampton.

It means Littler's title defence continues as he looks to defend a major for the first time in his career and join just Phil Taylor, Gerwyn Price, and Michael van Gerwen in having defended at the Grand Slam.

He also has his sights set on world No 1 which he will clinch from Luke Humphries if he claims a spot in the final on Sunday evening.

It was a breathless start from both players as they found 110 averages in the opening session, Rock taking a 3-2 lead into the break after clinching the last two legs on the spin, six perfect darts and a bullseye finish helping his cause in the fifth leg.

The second session then went completely with the throw as both players found pinpoint precision, nothing separating the pair at 5-5 with both former youth world champions completely in the zone.

A decisive moment arrived in the 14th leg as Littler's doubling eluded him so Rock pounced for the break of throw before defending his own darts to move 9-6 ahead.

However, it was not long until Littler did one better than Rock and found the double break to help him rattle off five legs on the spin to go from trailing by three to leading two. It was a spell that showed once again just why he is the one to beat over a longer format.

Grand Slam of Darts: Saturday's Results Danny Noppert 16-8 Lukas Wenig Luke Littler 16-12 Josh Rock

The 18-year-old increased the run to a staggering seven legs in a row before Rock stopped the rot and moved into double figures. From there, the battle once again ensued.

Breaks were traded under severe pressure with both young talents clinching clutch bull finishes, but a second break in a row for Littler moved him one away from another incredible victory.

It was in that moment Rock knew his race was ran with Littler taking out his favourite D10.

