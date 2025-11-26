Michael van Gerwen ready to put 'worst year ever' behind him by winning 2026 World Darts Championship
Michael van Gerwen is ready to pick up world title No 4 after what he describes as the "worst year of his life"; he has won on three previous occasions; watch World Darts Championship live from December 11 to January 3, live on Sky Sports
Monday 24 November 2025 23:17, UK
Michael van Gerwen is ready to put his "worst year ever" to bed by starting 2026 with a fourth World Darts Championship title.
MVG's 2025 highlight came when he won the World Series Finals by beating Luke Littler in the final having defeated Josh Rock in the semi-finals and Luke Humphries in the quarters.
However, it has been a tough year personally following the end of his marriage.
The Dutchman has been open on how tough it has been since and while it has not been his worst year form-wise, it has been one which has taken its toll and seen him miss the World Cup of Darts.
But now, he has his sights firmly set on Alexandra Palace, a stage on which he has always thrived, as he looks to make himself a four-time world champion.
"I have had a tough year, probably my worst year ever," Van Gerwen said.
"But still, last year I think my form was worse than it is now and I still need to find it.
"Things were happening in the past, you can't change it anymore. The only thing you can change is the future.
"I used to have a wife who helped me with things, but now when I have the kids, I have to look after them. So I have to adjust myself a little bit.
"My kids are always priority number one."
Hunter vs the hunted? It does not scare MVG!
In a distinguished career, Van Gerwen has become accustomed to being the one to chase down. However over recent years, Humphries and Littler have been on top with MVG sitting at No 3 in the world.
While many prefer being the underdog, for Van Gerwen, pressure excites him.
"Of course, it's always nice to chase someone, it is easier than being hunted," MVG added.
"I don't mind being talked about whereas they (other players) don't like the pressure. I had the pressure for the last 20 years.
"It doesn't bother me. It has (helped me played my best) in the past, so I hope it does in the future."
Time for world title No 4?
While the Dutchman is happy under pressure, he does admit that it has been too long in between World Darts Championship wins, his most recent coming in 2019.
He has been in three finals since, losing to Peter Wright, Michael Smith and most recently Luke Littler.
"Yes, of course. We have had a lot of things in between," Van Gerwen said.
"We had coronavirus, we had a couple of other good dart players, a couple of mistakes by myself. Things like that can happen, so you need to make sure you keep being sharp and you're not allowed to make mistakes. That's how it is.
"It's for the people to judge, do you know what I mean? I know what I'm capable of and when I'm sharp and when I can do good things, I can play. I can still get to that level, I know that. Kike I said, you have to do the right thing at the right moment in the World Championships."
Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship?