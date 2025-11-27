Sky Sports supporting Paddy Power's Darts of Destiny charity challenge at World Darts Championship

Sky Sports is supporting the Darts of Destiny charity challenge for Prostate Cancer UK at the World Darts Championship this year.

Paddy Power have created an opportunity to win an £180,000 cash prize live on stage ahead of the World Darts Championship final

In the first-of-its-kind Darts of Destiny sporting challenge, one person - selected at random - will have a shot at glory if they can score 180 points from a maximum of nine darts on Saturday, January 3.

People can enter via the Darts of Destiny Just Giving page - set-up to help raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK - with one person to be drawn out of the hat to get a shot at the huge prize.

If they can score 180 from nine darts in front of a packed out crowd just minutes before the best players on the planet take to the stage, they'll be starting the new year with an £180,000 prize - only £20,000 less than the losing semi-finalists at the tournament will pocket themselves.

After raising more than £2m for Prostate Cancer UK in their first two years of sponsorship of the World Darts Championship, this initiative for the next tournament promises to raise yet more much-needed funds for ground-breaking research like Prostate Cancer UK's TRANSFORM trial - a project which could lead the way to a prostate cancer screening programme and save thousands of lives every year.

Prostate Cancer: Key Facts • 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer. And your risk is even higher if you're over 50, if you're Black or if you have a family history of the disease

• Most men don't have symptoms in the early stages and there's currently no screening programme inviting men for regular tests. That's why too many men are dying from prostate cancer - one every 45 minutes

• But finding it early, when it's easier to treat, is critical to saving lives

Steve Smith, Executive Director of Content, Sky Sports, said: "Sky's platforms proved crucial in getting 180,000 men to check their risk of prostate cancer during last year's World Darts Championship. We look forward to widening the reach, even more men checking their risk and hopefully changing their lives."

Along with the Darts of Destiny challenge, Paddy Power are also renewing their pledge to donate £1000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 hit at the tournament, which in 2023/24 reached £914,000 (rounded up to £1m) and £907,000 at last year's tournament.

It's all part of Paddy Power's The Even Bigger 180 campaign for 2025/26, where following the huge success of The Big 180 and The Bigger 180 campaigns in their first two years of sponsorship of the tournament, the Professional Darts Corporation and Sky Sports are again joining Prostate Cancer UK as partners for the hugely-successful fundraising initiative.

Also returning this year is the nine-dart bonus where for every perfect leg at the tournament a cash prize of £180,000 will be split evenly between the player who achieved it, Prostate Cancer UK and one fan in the crowd at Ally Pally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen comes agonisingly close to a nine-darter in the Paddy Power Perfect Challenge.

The initiative is also calling on 180,000 men to check their risk of prostate cancer during the tournament, after more than a quarter of a million men took the risk checker during the first two years of the campaign.

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive of Prostate Cancer UK, said: "We're thrilled to be back on the oche with Paddy Power again this festive period as The Even Bigger 180 returns.

"The last two years have changed the game for men, with more than £2m raised amid some high-octane darting drama - one 180 at a time. This campaign has had an incredible impact in making men across the UK more aware of their risk of prostate cancer, and what they can choose to do about it. That's crucial, as this disease often has no symptoms in its earlier, more treatable stages. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and 1 in 8 of our dads, brothers, grandads and mates will get it. Sadly, too many men are being diagnosed at a later stage - when it's much harder to treat.

"And yet, Prostate cancer remains the UK's last major cancer without a screening programme. We're striving to build a world where no man dies of prostate cancer. And the future of screening is already underway. Thanks to the incredible efforts of the PDC players, backed by Paddy Power, the funds raised will go towards supporting game-changing research like our TRANSFORM trial. That will help us find the missing pieces we need to build a safe and effective screening programme for all men, to catch prostate cancer early and save thousands of lives."

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.