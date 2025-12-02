Lisa Ashton's aspirations of beating Michael Smith and why Beau Greaves is the 'female Luke Littler'

Lisa Ashton is one of the pioneers of the women's game and she is hoping to make more history for herself by getting a win on the Alexandra Palace stage this December.

Ashton's massive showdown with Michael Smith on the opening night of the World Darts Championship marks her fifth appearance on the iconic stage following losses to Jan Dekker in 2019, Adam Hunt in 2021, Ron Meuelenkamp in 2022, and a close 3-2 loss to Ryan Meikle in 2023.

It has been a brilliant year on the oche for Ashton, though, as she picked up the win at the Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool, defeating Beau Greaves then Fallon Sherrock on the way to glory.

It was a "bucket list" win for Ashton on home turf that reignited her confidence that she can still compete with the best the sport has to offer.

Now, she wants to create another historic moment if she can defeat former world champ Smith on the Ally Pally stage and she is banking on the crowd to help her achieve it.

"It just shows if I can still push the kids, and it's bringing my game back on because my form is coming at the right time," Ashton said.

"As long as I can still compete with those, I'm happy with it, so it's pushing my game back up, and I'm glad I can push them as well.

"It is so lovely to hear that crowd shouting your name and that and then it's like they said, when you say you have a bad score and you feel a bit, you hear that crowd and that's totally gone.

"They lift you straight back up and you're just straight on it. So it's brilliant to have that support because they do help you when you need it and they boost you back up.

"It's hard to explain, because it's excitement, adrenaline, the whole lot, but it's brilliant.

"I keep saying it, but fingers crossed (I can get the win). I am happy to just get there because it's not like I'm a spring chicken, I'm one of the older ladies who are playing in it, but I'm happy I can still qualify.

"So to me, that is a major thing. So I will give it my 100 per cent and hopefully I can get that win one of these days."

'One-off' Beau Greaves is the 'female Luke Littler'

Ashton has been around the women's game for a long time and that means she knows how to spot up-and-coming talent.

Indeed, when Greaves burst onto the scene, she knew straight away she was going to be something special and now she is following in Ashton's footsteps by gaining her PDC Tour card.

Greaves takes on Daryl Gurney at the World Darts Championship on Friday December 19, live on Sky Sports.

"When I had my Tour card, I said the next one would be Beau Greaves. She's got levels. That girl has got levels and levels, and to do it is fantastic," Ashton added.

"She's still young and she's proven this is where she should be at the level she is doing now. And it's nice to see she's taken it and she's pushing herself further.

"I know we've still got in the women's series and I'd love to play her, but it's nice to just see what damage she's going to do over there now.

So, what exactly is it she saw in Greaves?

"It is just the way she is. The way she controls herself and her throw is just so natural," she said.

"There is nothing really that can go wrong with it. I know she's had dartitis before, and she has struggled with it, and she's battled through it.

"But you can just see the levels of throw and the way she throws and there's not much wrong with it.

"You can tell when you know that's special.

"She is the female Luke Littler of what we've got in the women's darts. And when you get that ability, it's just a one-off, and that girl's got it."

