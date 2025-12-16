James Wade: Winning World Darts Championship would cement my legacy in the sport

James Wade is one of the most decorated players in the history of darts but believes that winning the World Darts Championship is what would cement his legacy in the sport.

In his career, Wade has won the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, European Championship, Premier League, and Masters, cementing him as one of the greats to have played.

However, the worlds is the one that has always eluded him. He has made four semi-finals in 2009, 2012, 2013, and 2022 but never been able to make it into the big dance.

He also heads into this year's tournament on the back of three second round exits in a row, motivating him to make sure he goes on a run this time around.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade beats Luke Littler for the first time to knock him out of the European Championship.

With that in mind, Wade admits there is nerves at play but hopes his brilliant form in 2025 that has seen him move to world No 7 will help it click for him at Ally Pally, especially since he believes he is in the latter stages of his career.

"I am nervous to be honest, I just want to have a good run and I haven't had for three years. I am looking forward to it though," said Wade, who plays Japan's Ryusei Azemoto on Wednesday.

"Not quite [had it click on that stage], but hopefully I will get there to the final eventually. It is 22 years and counting. So surely I've got to have a chance sooner or later.

"I have been trying to get the motivation. I've been trying to see it to the final, but it hasn't worked so far.

"I would love to get into the latter stages and hopefully this year will be the year. I'm running out of years left because obviously I'm not going to play forever. Retirement is not too far away.

"I have got probably limited numbers now, limited years to do something and actually win the one that's eluded me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade hit six perfect darts but the seventh missed the treble bed during his semi-final against Jonny Clayton at the World Matchplay.

While talk of retirement may shock given the way Wade is playing, for him, how much longer he plays is a decision based around prioritising his family rather than the level he is throwing at.

"It is not that I won't be able to do the darts, but I think it gets to a point where you stop doing the travelling because you've got a young family, you know? And that's probably the most, well, that is the most important thing in my life, a young family," he said.

"So I have still got a good few years left, but I don't want to just spend their whole childhood or all the years before they're 16 away. I don't think that's fair on them."

So, what is it about the worlds that would make the difference for Wade? It is a case of taking home the one that everyone knows about and in turn, that highlighting everything he has achieved previously.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith and James Wade exchanged six ton-plus finishes in their World Championship semi-final encounter at Ally Pally.

"I think it would just be the icing on the cake for me," Wade added.

"I think quite a few people don't actually realise how much I have won and the things I have done.

"It would be nice to finish it off for myself and I think if I won the world title people might be more aware of what I have done in the past too.

"It might make me more highlighted. It would be quite sweet for me.

"If I am completely honest, I have stopped worrying so much about pleasing so many people and doing more and more. Now, I am just doing my thing.

"I have stopped caring so much that people don't know. I have realised it is not that important compared to what I am doing for myself and my family."

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.