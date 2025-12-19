Dom Taylor: English player out of World Darts Championship after failing drugs test, Jonny Clayton given bye to third round

Dom Taylor has been kicked out of the World Darts Championship after failing a drugs test at the tournament.

Taylor beat Sweden's Oskar Lukasiak 3-0 in the first round and was due to play Jonny Clayton on Saturday evening, with the Welshman now receiving a bye into the third round.

The 27-year-old Englishman was given a one-month ban earlier this year after failing a drugs test at the Players Championship Finals in November 2024, so this is Taylor's second offence.

Players are tested on a random basis during the World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The Professional Darts Corporation's governing body, the Darts Regulation Authority, released a statement which read: "On 19 December, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December.

"As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect.

"This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules. The DRA will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of this confidential process."

What are the DRA’s rules on anti-doping? The anti-doping rules of the DRA are the UK Anti-Doping Rules used in all sports, with players competing in events organised by associations affiliated to the DRA may be subject to random drugs tests at any time.



These independent tests would then be analysed following the standard procedures, and any failed test would then be subject to further investigation and, where appropriate, a UK Anti-Doping Disciplinary Hearing.

Taylor won on the PDC's second-tier circuit, the Challenger Tour, in 2023 to earn a PDC tour card from 2024.

He has been competing throughout the year, most notably at Players Championship events, with two runs to the semi-finals in the behind-closed doors events.

But, he was banned in January, and given an initial two-year suspension for a banned substance which was reduced to three months as the substance was not performance enhancing.

Image: Taylor was 65th on the PDC rankings coming into the tournament

This was cut to one month after Taylor agreed a UKAD-approved three-month Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

Taylor was asked about his ban following his first-round win and said: "Biggest let down of my life. But I've rebounded back, and here we are."

Asked how he stayed mentally ready, he added: "Not speaking to anyone, keeping myself to myself, practising."

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live all the way through until Saturday January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.