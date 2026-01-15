Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: 'Riyadh Season Bullseye' introduced with $200,000 up for grabs after nine-darter
If a player hits a nine-darter in the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters they will win $100,000; If they then hit a bullseye with a 10th dart, their prize will be doubled to $200,000; Luke Littler hit a nine-darter on the World Series stage in Bahrain in 2024
Thursday 15 January 2026 18:57, UK
Players competing in the Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters could win an astonishing $200,000 if they produce a nine-darter followed by a bullseye in the World Series of Darts event.
The inaugural staging of the Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters takes place on January 19-20 with eight PDC superstars pitted against eight Asian Tour representatives.
There will be a bumper $100,000 prize on offer to any player who lands a nine-darter throughout the event - and this bonus could be doubled following the introduction of the 'Riyadh Season Bullseye'.
If a nine-darter is hit during the event, the player will be given one dart at the bullseye to double their prize to $200,000, which would constitute the biggest prize pot for a nine-darter in PDC history.
Reigning World Champion Luke Littler achieved perfection on the World Series stage in Bahrain in 2024, and the teenage sensation will headline a star-studded line-up at the Global Theater.
Littler will be joined by 2023/24 World Champion Luke Humphries, World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen and three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen.
Former World Champion Gerwyn Price also stars in Saudi Arabia, as world number seven Stephen Bunting, former UK Open champion Danny Noppert and 2023 World Matchplay winner Nathan Aspinall complete the list of PDC representatives.
Singapore's darting icon Paul Lim famously landed a nine-darter on the Lakeside stage in 1990, and the 71-year-old will be among the eight regional representatives in action later this month.
Filipino trio Alexis Toylo, Lourence Ilagan and Paolo Nebrida also feature, with Japanese stars Motomu Sakai, Ryusei Azemoto and Tomoya Goto set to be joined by Hong Kong's World Cup quarter-finalist Man Lok Leung.
2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters
January 19-20, Global Theater, Riyadh
Competing Players
PDC Representatives
Luke Littler (England)
Luke Humphries (England)
Gian van Veen (Netherlands)
Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
Stephen Bunting (England)
Danny Noppert (Netherlands)
Gerwyn Price (Wales)
Nathan Aspinall (England)
Asian Representatives
Alexis Toylo (Philippines)
Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)
Motomu Sakai (Japan)
Ryusei Azemoto (Japan)
Paul Lim (Singapore)
Man Lok Leung (Hong Kong)
Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)
Tomoya Goto (Japan)
