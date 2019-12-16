Fallon Sherrock set for World Darts Championship debut

Fallon Sherrock begins her World Championship quest on Tuesday night

Fallon Sherrock is determined to make her mark at the World Championship after securing her debut via the Women's Qualifiers.

Sherrock, a former Lakeside Women's Championship finalist, believes that there is an excellent chance for her to showcase the ladies game.

The 25-year-old meets PDC Development Tour winner Ted Evetts on Tuesday evening - live on Sky Sports Darts.

After BDO women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki nearly ousted James Richardson on Sunday, Sherrock will be buoyed by the Japanese star's performance when she takes to the stage.

I want to make a statement for ladies darts. Fallon Sherrock

"Getting into this tournament is now the biggest target for us women and I'm really excited that I've got my chance to represent the ladies game," said Sherrock, who hails from Milton Keynes.

"My game is in a really good place - I've had a good year and I played really well in the qualifier, which has helped me come into the tournament with confidence.

"I want to make a statement for ladies darts. We can play well and we can compete at the top level."

Tuesday, December 17 Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) Ryan Searle vs Robbie King (R1) Cristo Reyes vs Lourence Ilagan (R1) Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Noel Malicdem (R1) Krzysztof Ratajski vs Zoran Lerchbacher (R2) Evening Session (1900 GMT) Ritchie Edhouse vs Boris Koltsov (R1) Jose De Sousa vs Damon Heta (R1) Ted Evetts vs Fallon Sherrock (R1) Jeffrey de Zwaan vs Darin Young (R2)

