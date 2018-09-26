Wayne Mardle & Rod Studd's Ryder Cup of Darts

Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld have starred at the World Cup of Darts - both make Rod Studd's Rest of the World team in our Darts Ryder Cup

With the Ryder Cup this week's hot topic, we asked Wayne Mardle and Rod Studd to pick their teams for a mythical Ryder Cup of Darts.

We've tweaked the format as the USA might struggle to field a competitive team this early but it's a sign of the strength in depth in the sport that a Great Britain & Ireland v Rest of the World would make for an attractive spectacle.

With the World Cup spreading its wings all over the globe in 10 years time a similar conversation would include the Far East, Brazil - the list is endless. Rod Studd

As the Ryder Cup will reach its thrilling conclusion just moments before the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, we decided to combine the sports for the opening edition of our new podcast.

We charged Mardle with picking a GB & I team and handed Rod the reins for the Rest of the World squad for a 10 v 10 contest that would include doubles and singles play.

Cross and Chisnall make the cut for Wayne Mardle

It's all in the name of fun as we look ahead to both the Ryder Cup and the Grand Prix with the Sky Sports experts but with both teams looking strong, Wayne and Rod feel it underlines the growing talent in the game and would build on the growing success of the World Cup of Darts that has captured the imagination.

"Back in the day it was England and Scotland and only the occasional Dutchman representing Europe - but the darting landscape is very different today," Mardle said.

"Darts is in a really good place and this would actually be a really good competition - but my team would win easily!"

The team lists, and non-playing captains are below but to hear how the two guys came to their selections you'll have to download episode number one.

Doubles play at the World Cup has added another dimension to the sport

Ryder Cup of Darts Great Britain & Ireland Rest of the World Wayne Mardle Rod Studd Steve Beaton Captain John Part Gary Anderson 1 Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright 2 Raymond van Barneveld Adrian Lewis 3 Mensur Suljovic Rob Cross 4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Daryl Gurney 5 Corey Cadby James Wade 6 Jeffrey de Zwaan Michael Smith 7 Kyle Anderson Dave Chisnall 8 Simon Whitlock Ian White 9 Kim Huybrechts Darren Webster 10 Max Hopp

