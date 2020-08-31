Rob Cross: Eliminated on Premier League Judgement Night, Wayne Mardle takes a closer look at Voltage

Rob Cross was eliminated from the Premier League and Wayne Mardle believes the signs have been there with the former world champion's game

On the face of it, in a wide open - and very different looking Premier League - there may not be a lot for Rob Cross to worry about.

The 2018 world champion has enjoyed a stellar few years on the circuit, adding the World Matchplay and the European Championship to his trophy collection.

But after 'Voltage' was the man eliminated on Judgment Night, midway through a relentless Premier League return to action, Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle feels the signs have been coming for a while.

It's been in the making and I'm not saying I'm a prophet and I knew, but I had a very, very small feeling that he would be eliminated before a dart was thrown.

The pure reason for that was what I had seen happening from probably March last year. In the UK Open final against Nathan Aspinall, I was watching him throw then, and forget fatigue, there was something - the late release just can't keep happening. It just can't keep happening.

What masked it were results and that was obviously winning the Matchplay - just ridiculous - but you do get found out, it does come to a head, and this right now is probably the head.

Last year, he was runner-up, he was second in the league and he probably should have won the league and probably should have become the third person behind (Phil) Taylor and (Michael) Van Gerwen to have won the league phase.

It's been quite a drop-off, but I've mentioned it so many times he has got problems, and he's got to put it right.

Bearing in mind, he was the World Matchplay champion and the European champion but he's now down to number five from number two, and loses his England spot for now.

Within that time that winning prize money actually counts towards the rankings and he's still dropping which is odd but that's how bad his form really is.

Being eliminated, was I surprised? Not at all. Not at all. Where's the next win coming from? He's putting in the odd performance on tour, the Pro Tour events and the European Tour events, but not enough of them.

He came out swinging, in 2017 and 2018 he came out playing the darts that we hadn't seen since Van Gerwen had come on the scene, and to keep that up was unlikely, but the drop has been unlikely as well.

So how does he fix it?

It is technical, it really is because the confidence he's got within his own game, you can see that he can still do it.

Look at the game when he was eliminated [averaged 104 in 7-4 defeat to Glen Durrant], to play like that under pressure, he's got it, he's got that confidence, that belief, that ability.

The thing is with technical issues, once you start doing it time and time again, it becomes how you throw, it becomes how you swing, it becomes how you do whatever it is that you do.

He's got to put it right because the stress he's putting on his body, as well as his mind, will be too much in maybe two or three years and you want longevity out of something.

The late release means he has to throw his shoulder into it. He lifts his head, he lifts his back foot, he kind of goes forward, he jumps up a little. All those movements have to come together for him to hit a treble 20. For him to hit another treble 20, all those movements have to come together again, and again, and again.

That's a lot to score 180, Michael Smith just moves his arm, that's what I'm getting at. Rob throws so powerfully and it's not the power that gets them there. It's time, of course it's effort - you need to propel them, but he's got no timing.

