World Cup of Darts: Wayne Mardle hails format change at this year's event in Frankfurt

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price sealed a second World Cup of Darts trophy for Wales

Wayne Mardle believes the new doubles-only format at this year's World Cup of Darts has elevated the tournament, while adding that Wales could start as favourites next year.

The new doubles-only format - combined with the intense group stage - made it the most unpredictable World Cup since the tournament's inception in 2010.

In the end, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton sealed a second trophy for Wales with a clinical performance in their 10-2 victory over Scotland's Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in Frankfurt.

"It was interesting to hear Peter Wright and Gary Anderson say that the format has been an absolute blast as well, so if the players are enjoying it you're going to get quality darts thrown as well," Mardle told Sky Sports.

"We can't forget some of the other nations that have given us so much entertainment over the last few days namely Germany and the Belgians as well.

"Australia kind of made a decent defence as well but they came up short. It's been one of those events I've looked forward to but the format change has been a right success."

German hosts Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler had shocked England's top-seeded Rob Cross and Michael Smith to advance with an 8-3 victory in the quarter-finals before their dreams of reaching a fairy-tale final in front of the home support were dashed by the Scots.

But Mardle feels the Frankfurt fans will eventually get their wish in a few years' time.

"I think in the next four or five years, they're going to get their turn. I can't see any reason why Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler won't get a crack in a final because they are so good.

"And with this support year in, year out, they'll get their chance."

Wales, the 2020 champions, had beaten Belgium in a nervy 8-7 thriller to reach the title decider against the Scots in which the formidable pairing of Price and Clayton breezed their way to glory.

"They were the favourites coming into the tournament and the favourites coming into the final as well," said Mardle.

"You kind of felt that Scotland were never going to roll over, but they were actually outplayed this evening.

"Peter and Gary have done themselves credit but the Welsh have been the best partnership and statistically they were the best as well."

Mardle added: "Price and Clayton are mates and they could well start favourites next year as well. There's obviously a lot going to happen in the rankings and who knows how high they're going to be. It's a good time for them and they are head and shoulders above the rest."

