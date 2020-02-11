Glen Durrant, Laura Turner and Mark Webster on The Darts Show podcast

Glen Durrant joins The Darts Show podcast ahead of a showdown with Fallon Sherrock

Laura Turner is our guest in the studio as we preview Fallon Sherrock's Premier League outing, Mark Webster is on the phone and we get Glen Durrant's view on facing Fallon.

Laura Turner - with women's darts on the crest of a wave, we hand Laura a 'full' studio debut and get the lowdown on Fallon Sherrock who makes her Premier League debut on Thursday and Lisa Ashton's start to life on the Pro Tour.

Glen Durrant - Duzza got his Premier League campaign off and running with a victory but as he prepares to step into the lion's den in Nottingham, he talks us through how he is preparing to face Fallon Sherrock.

Night Two, Nottingham Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith Gary Anderson v Peter Wright Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Mark Webster - the former world champion opens up on why he opted against Q-School, how he has fallen out of love with playing the game as well as life away from the oche which includes a belated return to 11-a-side football.

Colin Lloyd - it was a spellbinding start to the Premier League and Jaws has his say on how things went down in Aberdeen and reflects on an electric start to the season on the Pro Tour where Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson claimed the early honours.

'It's not darts but.....' - Laura Turner steps up to ask the question nobody wants to ask, and it involves what you may (or may not) like to spread on your toast.

Listeners' questions - Lloydy and Laura are in the firing line and let us know what their favourite scene is from Only Fools and Horses, the one dart they would like to have again and who they feel is worth watching out for this season.

